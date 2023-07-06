THROUGH JULY 5

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Bichette Tor8536211443.315
Hays Bal762798742.312
Yoshida Bos752878943.310
Y.Díaz TB742818756.310
Taveras Tex722597843.301
Ohtani LAA873349961.296
J.Naylor Cle752788231.295
Tucker Hou853119145.293
Dubón Hou682717946.292
Verdugo Bos793169153.288

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 31; Robert Jr., Chicago, 25; A.García, Texas, 22; Devers, Boston, 20; Judge, New York, 19; Burger, Chicago, 18; Trout, Los Angeles, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Jung, Texas, 17; 2 tied at 16.

Runs Batted In

A.García, Texas, 71; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 68; Devers, Boston, 66; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 60; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 58; Heim, Texas, 56; Semien, Texas, 56; Alvarez, Houston, 55; Tucker, Houston, 55; 2 tied at 54.

Pitching

McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 10-3; Kremer, Baltimore, 9-4; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 9-4; Dunning, Texas, 8-1; Cole, New York, 8-2; Bassitt, Toronto, 8-5; Ryan, Minnesota, 8-5; Gibson, Baltimore, 8-6; Berríos, Toronto, 8-6.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

