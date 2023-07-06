THROUGH JULY 5
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Bichette Tor
|85
|362
|114
|43
|.315
|Hays Bal
|76
|279
|87
|42
|.312
|Yoshida Bos
|75
|287
|89
|43
|.310
|Y.Díaz TB
|74
|281
|87
|56
|.310
|Taveras Tex
|72
|259
|78
|43
|.301
|Ohtani LAA
|87
|334
|99
|61
|.296
|J.Naylor Cle
|75
|278
|82
|31
|.295
|Tucker Hou
|85
|311
|91
|45
|.293
|Dubón Hou
|68
|271
|79
|46
|.292
|Verdugo Bos
|79
|316
|91
|53
|.288
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 31; Robert Jr., Chicago, 25; A.García, Texas, 22; Devers, Boston, 20; Judge, New York, 19; Burger, Chicago, 18; Trout, Los Angeles, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Jung, Texas, 17; 2 tied at 16.
Runs Batted In
A.García, Texas, 71; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 68; Devers, Boston, 66; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 60; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 58; Heim, Texas, 56; Semien, Texas, 56; Alvarez, Houston, 55; Tucker, Houston, 55; 2 tied at 54.
Pitching
McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 10-3; Kremer, Baltimore, 9-4; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 9-4; Dunning, Texas, 8-1; Cole, New York, 8-2; Bassitt, Toronto, 8-5; Ryan, Minnesota, 8-5; Gibson, Baltimore, 8-6; Berríos, Toronto, 8-6.
