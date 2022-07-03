THROUGH JULY 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min712588944.345
Devers Bos7630810056.325
Bogaerts Bos752809047.321
Kirk Tor692176940.318
France Sea702758732.316
Alvarez Hou682417549.311
Giménez Cle652146627.308
J.Martinez Bos682678244.307
Benintendi KC752818629.306
Vaughn ChW582236726.300

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 29; Alvarez, Houston, 23; Trout, Los Angeles, 23; Rizzo, New York, 22; Buxton, Minnesota, 21; Stanton, New York, 20; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 18; Devers, Boston, 17; 3 tied at 16.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 63; Judge, New York, 59; Alvarez, Houston, 56; Stanton, New York, 53; Tucker, Houston, 53; Story, Boston, 52; Rizzo, New York, 52; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 51; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 50; A.García, Texas, 50.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 10-3; Taillon, New York, 9-1; Manoah, Toronto, 9-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 9-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 9-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 8-3; Pivetta, Boston, 8-5; M.Pérez, Texas, 7-2; Cole, New York, 7-2; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2.

