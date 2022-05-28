THROUGH MAY 27

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
J.Martinez Bos371455529.379
Anderson ChW381575724.363
Arraez Min381264420.349
Devers Bos451906536.342
France Sea461826221.341
Bogaerts Bos441675429.323
Benintendi KC441595113.321
Trout LAA411454535.310
Judge NYY441675137.305
J.Crawford Sea431544720.305

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 17; Alvarez, Houston, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 11; Rizzo, New York, 11; Devers, Boston, 10; 8 tied at 9.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 43; Story, Boston, 37; Judge, New York, 36; Stanton, New York, 35; France, Seattle, 32; Tucker, Houston, 29; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 29; A.García, Texas, 28; Walsh, Los Angeles, 27; Rizzo, New York, 27.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 6-2; Blackburn, Oakland, 5-0; Taillon, New York, 5-1; Manoah, Toronto, 5-1; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 5-1; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-2; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 5-2; Holmes, New York, 4-0; 4 tied at 4-1.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you