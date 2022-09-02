THROUGH SEPTEMBER 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min11744514273.319
Bogaerts Bos12646914674.311
J.Abreu ChW13049815472.309
N.Lowe Tex12647814661.305
Giménez Cle11738711749.302
Benintendi NYY12646113954.302
Judge NYY128472139104.294
Alvarez Hou10937711178.294
Kirk Tor11638211252.293
Kwan Cle11743412767.293

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 51; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Rizzo, New York, 30; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 30; Seager, Texas, 29; Trout, Los Angeles, 28; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 27; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 26; 2 tied at 25.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 113; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 106; Tucker, Houston, 84; A.García, Texas, 83; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 82; Alvarez, Houston, 80; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 80; Bregman, Houston, 77; Suárez, Seattle, 76; Santander, Baltimore, 74.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 16-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 14-4; Manoah, Toronto, 13-7; Taillon, New York, 12-4; Urquidy, Houston, 12-5; Cease, Chicago, 12-6; Gilbert, Seattle, 11-5; Quantrill, Cleveland, 11-5; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-5; 3 tied at 11-8.

