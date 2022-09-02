THROUGH SEPTEMBER 1
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|117
|445
|142
|73
|.319
|Bogaerts Bos
|126
|469
|146
|74
|.311
|J.Abreu ChW
|130
|498
|154
|72
|.309
|N.Lowe Tex
|126
|478
|146
|61
|.305
|Giménez Cle
|117
|387
|117
|49
|.302
|Benintendi NYY
|126
|461
|139
|54
|.302
|Judge NYY
|128
|472
|139
|104
|.294
|Alvarez Hou
|109
|377
|111
|78
|.294
|Kirk Tor
|116
|382
|112
|52
|.293
|Kwan Cle
|117
|434
|127
|67
|.293
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 51; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Rizzo, New York, 30; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 30; Seager, Texas, 29; Trout, Los Angeles, 28; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 27; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 26; 2 tied at 25.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 113; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 106; Tucker, Houston, 84; A.García, Texas, 83; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 82; Alvarez, Houston, 80; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 80; Bregman, Houston, 77; Suárez, Seattle, 76; Santander, Baltimore, 74.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 16-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 14-4; Manoah, Toronto, 13-7; Taillon, New York, 12-4; Urquidy, Houston, 12-5; Cease, Chicago, 12-6; Gilbert, Seattle, 11-5; Quantrill, Cleveland, 11-5; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-5; 3 tied at 11-8.
