THROUGH AUGUST 17

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min10439413265.335
Giménez Cle10634810848.310
J.Abreu ChW11644313766.309
Gurriel Jr. Tor10538811948.307
Benintendi KC11240812448.304
Kwan Cle10539011861.303
Bogaerts Bos11241712664.302
Devers Bos10140412266.302
Judge NYY11442712798.297
Kirk Tor10333710049.297

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 46; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Rizzo, New York, 28; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 27; Seager, Texas, 26; Devers, Boston, 25; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 101; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 98; Tucker, Houston, 77; Alvarez, Houston, 76; A.García, Texas, 74; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 72; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 72; Rizzo, New York, 68; Bregman, Houston, 66; Bichette, Toronto, 64.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 15-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 12-4; Cease, Chicago, 12-5; Manoah, Toronto, 12-6; Taillon, New York, 11-3; Urquidy, Houston, 11-4; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-5; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10-7; M.Pérez, Texas, 9-3.

