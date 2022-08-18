THROUGH AUGUST 17
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|104
|394
|132
|65
|.335
|Giménez Cle
|106
|348
|108
|48
|.310
|J.Abreu ChW
|116
|443
|137
|66
|.309
|Gurriel Jr. Tor
|105
|388
|119
|48
|.307
|Benintendi KC
|112
|408
|124
|48
|.304
|Kwan Cle
|105
|390
|118
|61
|.303
|Bogaerts Bos
|112
|417
|126
|64
|.302
|Devers Bos
|101
|404
|122
|66
|.302
|Judge NYY
|114
|427
|127
|98
|.297
|Kirk Tor
|103
|337
|100
|49
|.297
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 46; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Rizzo, New York, 28; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 27; Seager, Texas, 26; Devers, Boston, 25; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 101; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 98; Tucker, Houston, 77; Alvarez, Houston, 76; A.García, Texas, 74; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 72; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 72; Rizzo, New York, 68; Bregman, Houston, 66; Bichette, Toronto, 64.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 15-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 12-4; Cease, Chicago, 12-5; Manoah, Toronto, 12-6; Taillon, New York, 11-3; Urquidy, Houston, 11-4; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-5; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10-7; M.Pérez, Texas, 9-3.
