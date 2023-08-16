THROUGH AUGUST 15

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Y.Díaz TB10440112972.322
Bichette Tor10644914450.321
Ohtani LAA12044713792.306
J.Naylor Cle9636011041.306
Merrifield Tor11342512857.301
Yoshida Bos10540612158.298
Tucker Hou12044113169.297
J.Ramírez Cle11544712869.286
Turner Bos10941711970.285
Semien Tex12150014196.282

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 42; Robert Jr., Chicago, 32; A.García, Texas, 30; Devers, Boston, 26; Burger, Miami, 25; Tucker, Houston, 24; Siri, Tampa Bay, 23; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 23; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 23; 3 tied at 22.

Runs Batted In

Tucker, Houston, 92; A.García, Texas, 91; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 85; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 79; Devers, Boston, 79; Bregman, Houston, 79; Semien, Texas, 78; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 76; Suárez, Seattle, 75; 3 tied at 73.

Pitching

Eflin, Tampa Bay, 12-7; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-2; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; Kremer, Baltimore, 11-5; Bassitt, Toronto, 11-6; Gibson, Baltimore, 11-7; Cole, New York, 10-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10-5; Kirby, Seattle, 10-8.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you