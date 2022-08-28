THROUGH AUGUST 27

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Goldschmidt StL12045215392.338
Freeman LAD12649416190.326
McNeil NYM11541113255.321
T.Turner LAD12651215982.311
Arenado StL11744413662.306
J.Iglesias Col10940512448.306
M.Machado SD11744913478.298
Lux LAD11135710561.294
S.Marte NYM11144312972.291
Bohm Phi11945413264.291

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 35; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 33; Betts, Los Angeles, 31; Alonso, New York, 31; Riley, Atlanta, 31; C.Walker, Arizona, 30; Tellez, Milwaukee, 27; Arenado, St. Louis, 27; Olson, Atlanta, 27; 2 tied at 26.

Runs Batted In

Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 105; Alonso, New York, 105; Olson, Atlanta, 87; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 86; Lindor, New York, 85; Arenado, St. Louis, 84; Cron, Colorado, 84; Riley, Atlanta, 83; Freeman, Los Angeles, 80; M.Machado, San Diego, 77.

Pitching

Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 16-1; Wright, Atlanta, 16-5; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 14-7; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 13-2; Carrasco, New York, 13-5; Fried, Atlanta, 12-4; Alcantara, Miami, 12-6; Rodón, San Francisco, 12-6; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 11-5; 4 tied at 11-7.

