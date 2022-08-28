THROUGH AUGUST 27
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Goldschmidt StL
|120
|452
|153
|92
|.338
|Freeman LAD
|126
|494
|161
|90
|.326
|McNeil NYM
|115
|411
|132
|55
|.321
|T.Turner LAD
|126
|512
|159
|82
|.311
|Arenado StL
|117
|444
|136
|62
|.306
|J.Iglesias Col
|109
|405
|124
|48
|.306
|M.Machado SD
|117
|449
|134
|78
|.298
|Lux LAD
|111
|357
|105
|61
|.294
|S.Marte NYM
|111
|443
|129
|72
|.291
|Bohm Phi
|119
|454
|132
|64
|.291
Home Runs
Schwarber, Philadelphia, 35; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 33; Betts, Los Angeles, 31; Alonso, New York, 31; Riley, Atlanta, 31; C.Walker, Arizona, 30; Tellez, Milwaukee, 27; Arenado, St. Louis, 27; Olson, Atlanta, 27; 2 tied at 26.
Runs Batted In
Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 105; Alonso, New York, 105; Olson, Atlanta, 87; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 86; Lindor, New York, 85; Arenado, St. Louis, 84; Cron, Colorado, 84; Riley, Atlanta, 83; Freeman, Los Angeles, 80; M.Machado, San Diego, 77.
Pitching
Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 16-1; Wright, Atlanta, 16-5; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 14-7; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 13-2; Carrasco, New York, 13-5; Fried, Atlanta, 12-4; Alcantara, Miami, 12-6; Rodón, San Francisco, 12-6; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 11-5; 4 tied at 11-7.
