THROUGH MAY 5
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Mia
|30
|107
|46
|12
|.430
|Acuña Jr. Atl
|34
|131
|46
|30
|.351
|E.Díaz Col
|31
|99
|34
|12
|.343
|T.Estrada SF
|31
|122
|41
|22
|.336
|Friedl Cin
|33
|111
|36
|11
|.324
|Marsh Phi
|32
|99
|32
|18
|.323
|Carroll Ari
|31
|103
|33
|22
|.320
|B.Reynolds Pit
|32
|122
|39
|19
|.320
|Nimmo NYM
|33
|123
|39
|19
|.317
|Hoerner ChC
|33
|143
|45
|24
|.315
Home Runs
Muncy, Los Angeles, 12; Wisdom, Chicago, 11; Alonso, New York, 11; Murphy, Atlanta, 9; Tellez, Milwaukee, 9; Olson, Atlanta, 9; Albies, Atlanta, 9; 8 tied at 7.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 29; Muncy, Los Angeles, 28; Murphy, Atlanta, 28; Olson, Atlanta, 26; Albies, Atlanta, 26; C.Walker, Arizona, 25; Bohm, Philadelphia, 25; Lindor, New York, 25; Gorman, St. Louis, 23; B.Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 23.
Pitching
Steele, Chicago, 5-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 5-2; Strider, Atlanta, 4-0; Gallen, Arizona, 4-1; May, Los Angeles, 4-1; Senga, New York, 4-1; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 4-3; Velasquez, Pittsburgh, 4-3; Elder, Atlanta, 3-0; 6 tied at 3-1.
