THROUGH SEPTEMBER 10

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Seager Tex10040413677.337
Y.Díaz TB12347815588.324
Bichette Tor11749615455.310
Ohtani LAA135497151102.304
Yoshida Bos12548514269.293
Tucker Hou14151414886.288
Hays Bal12746613372.285
Turner Bos13049814284.285
Ju.Rodríguez Sea13658016490.283
Merrifield Tor13350814364.281

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Robert Jr., Chicago, 35; A.García, Texas, 34; Judge, New York, 31; Seager, Texas, 30; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 29; Devers, Boston, 29; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 29; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 28; 3 tied at 27.

Runs Batted In

Tucker, Houston, 103; A.García, Texas, 100; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 95; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 95; Turner, Boston, 94; Devers, Boston, 93; Bregman, Houston, 93; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 89; Seager, Texas, 88; Semien, Texas, 87.

Pitching

Bassitt, Toronto, 14-8; Gibson, Baltimore, 14-8; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 14-8; Cole, New York, 13-4; Gilbert, Seattle, 13-5; Kremer, Baltimore, 12-5; L.Castillo, Seattle, 12-7; Bello, Boston, 12-8; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-2; Poche, Tampa Bay, 11-3.

