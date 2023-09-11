THROUGH SEPTEMBER 10
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Seager Tex
|100
|404
|136
|77
|.337
|Y.Díaz TB
|123
|478
|155
|88
|.324
|Bichette Tor
|117
|496
|154
|55
|.310
|Ohtani LAA
|135
|497
|151
|102
|.304
|Yoshida Bos
|125
|485
|142
|69
|.293
|Tucker Hou
|141
|514
|148
|86
|.288
|Hays Bal
|127
|466
|133
|72
|.285
|Turner Bos
|130
|498
|142
|84
|.285
|Ju.Rodríguez Sea
|136
|580
|164
|90
|.283
|Merrifield Tor
|133
|508
|143
|64
|.281
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Robert Jr., Chicago, 35; A.García, Texas, 34; Judge, New York, 31; Seager, Texas, 30; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 29; Devers, Boston, 29; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 29; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 28; 3 tied at 27.
Runs Batted In
Tucker, Houston, 103; A.García, Texas, 100; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 95; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 95; Turner, Boston, 94; Devers, Boston, 93; Bregman, Houston, 93; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 89; Seager, Texas, 88; Semien, Texas, 87.
Pitching
Bassitt, Toronto, 14-8; Gibson, Baltimore, 14-8; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 14-8; Cole, New York, 13-4; Gilbert, Seattle, 13-5; Kremer, Baltimore, 12-5; L.Castillo, Seattle, 12-7; Bello, Boston, 12-8; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-2; Poche, Tampa Bay, 11-3.
