THROUGH JULY 31

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min9234111356.331
Devers Bos8734911362.324
T.Anderson ChW743109748.313
Bogaerts Bos10036811557.313
Benintendi KC9836011241.311
Kirk Tor902969248.311
Gurriel Jr. Tor9233610444.310
France Sea8734410639.308
Alvarez Hou873029367.308
Giménez Cle912979039.303

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 43; Alvarez, Houston, 30; Buxton, Minnesota, 26; Rizzo, New York, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Seager, Texas, 24; Devers, Boston, 22; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 22; 2 tied at 21.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 93; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 84; Alvarez, Houston, 71; Rizzo, New York, 65; Tucker, Houston, 65; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 63; A.García, Texas, 63; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 62; Stanton, New York, 61; Story, Boston, 58.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 14-3; Cease, Chicago, 11-4; Manoah, Toronto, 11-5; Taillon, New York, 10-2; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-4; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-4; M.Pérez, Texas, 9-2; Cole, New York, 9-3; Cortes, New York, 9-3; 2 tied at 9-4.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

