THROUGH JULY 31
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|92
|341
|113
|56
|.331
|Devers Bos
|87
|349
|113
|62
|.324
|T.Anderson ChW
|74
|310
|97
|48
|.313
|Bogaerts Bos
|100
|368
|115
|57
|.313
|Benintendi KC
|98
|360
|112
|41
|.311
|Kirk Tor
|90
|296
|92
|48
|.311
|Gurriel Jr. Tor
|92
|336
|104
|44
|.310
|France Sea
|87
|344
|106
|39
|.308
|Alvarez Hou
|87
|302
|93
|67
|.308
|Giménez Cle
|91
|297
|90
|39
|.303
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 43; Alvarez, Houston, 30; Buxton, Minnesota, 26; Rizzo, New York, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Seager, Texas, 24; Devers, Boston, 22; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 22; 2 tied at 21.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 93; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 84; Alvarez, Houston, 71; Rizzo, New York, 65; Tucker, Houston, 65; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 63; A.García, Texas, 63; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 62; Stanton, New York, 61; Story, Boston, 58.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 14-3; Cease, Chicago, 11-4; Manoah, Toronto, 11-5; Taillon, New York, 10-2; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-4; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-4; M.Pérez, Texas, 9-2; Cole, New York, 9-3; Cortes, New York, 9-3; 2 tied at 9-4.
