THROUGH MAY 12

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
M.Machado SD321204627.383
Hosmer SD301094013.367
Bell Was321133922.345
McNeil NYM311063415.321
Hayes Pit291033313.320
Iglesias Col26912911.319
Arenado StL301143614.316
Freeman LAD291083419.315
Bohm Phi29902815.311
Wills.Contreras ChC25922819.304

Home Runs

Cron, Colorado, 9; Renfroe, Milwaukee, 8; Adames, Milwaukee, 8; Soto, Washington, 8; Alonso, New York, 8; Tellez, Milwaukee, 7; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 7; Arenado, St. Louis, 7; Riley, Atlanta, 7; M.Machado, San Diego, 7.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 28; Tellez, Milwaukee, 27; Arenado, St. Louis, 26; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 24; Cron, Colorado, 24; Adames, Milwaukee, 23; M.Machado, San Diego, 22; 4 tied at 21.

Pitching

Musgrove, San Diego, 4-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 4-0; Scherzer, New York, 4-1; Buehler, Los Angeles, 4-1; P.López, Miami, 4-1; Webb, San Francisco, 4-1; Rodón, San Francisco, 4-1; 4 tied at 4-2.

