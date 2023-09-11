THROUGH SEPTEMBER 10

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Mia13753618763.349
Freeman LAD142562189116.336
Acuña Jr. Atl144584195131.334
Bellinger ChC11443813986.317
Betts LAD134520162118.312
Harris II Atl12143412868.295
Harper Phi11040812072.294
Stott Phi13652915273.287
Willi.Contreras Mil12247013374.283
Carroll Ari140501141103.281

Home Runs

Olson, Atlanta, 50; Alonso, New York, 43; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 43; Betts, Los Angeles, 38; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 36; Soler, Miami, 35; Muncy, Los Angeles, 34; Riley, Atlanta, 34; Ozuna, Atlanta, 33; C.Walker, Arizona, 30.

Runs Batted In

Olson, Atlanta, 127; Alonso, New York, 103; Betts, Los Angeles, 99; Muncy, Los Angeles, 96; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 95; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 94; Albies, Atlanta, 93; C.Walker, Arizona, 91; Freeman, Los Angeles, 91; 4 tied at 89.

Pitching

Steele, Chicago, 16-3; Strider, Atlanta, 16-5; T.Walker, Philadelphia, 15-5; Gallen, Arizona, 15-7; Morton, Atlanta, 14-11; Snell, San Diego, 13-9; Elder, Atlanta, 12-4; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 12-4; Aa.Nola, Philadelphia, 12-9; Wacha, San Diego, 11-3.



