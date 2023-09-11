THROUGH SEPTEMBER 10
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Mia
|137
|536
|187
|63
|.349
|Freeman LAD
|142
|562
|189
|116
|.336
|Acuña Jr. Atl
|144
|584
|195
|131
|.334
|Bellinger ChC
|114
|438
|139
|86
|.317
|Betts LAD
|134
|520
|162
|118
|.312
|Harris II Atl
|121
|434
|128
|68
|.295
|Harper Phi
|110
|408
|120
|72
|.294
|Stott Phi
|136
|529
|152
|73
|.287
|Willi.Contreras Mil
|122
|470
|133
|74
|.283
|Carroll Ari
|140
|501
|141
|103
|.281
Home Runs
Olson, Atlanta, 50; Alonso, New York, 43; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 43; Betts, Los Angeles, 38; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 36; Soler, Miami, 35; Muncy, Los Angeles, 34; Riley, Atlanta, 34; Ozuna, Atlanta, 33; C.Walker, Arizona, 30.
Runs Batted In
Olson, Atlanta, 127; Alonso, New York, 103; Betts, Los Angeles, 99; Muncy, Los Angeles, 96; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 95; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 94; Albies, Atlanta, 93; C.Walker, Arizona, 91; Freeman, Los Angeles, 91; 4 tied at 89.
Pitching
Steele, Chicago, 16-3; Strider, Atlanta, 16-5; T.Walker, Philadelphia, 15-5; Gallen, Arizona, 15-7; Morton, Atlanta, 14-11; Snell, San Diego, 13-9; Elder, Atlanta, 12-4; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 12-4; Aa.Nola, Philadelphia, 12-9; Wacha, San Diego, 11-3.
