THROUGH SEPTEMBER 5
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Mia
|132
|518
|184
|61
|.355
|Freeman LAD
|137
|544
|182
|111
|.335
|Acuña Jr. Atl
|137
|555
|184
|123
|.332
|Bellinger ChC
|109
|418
|134
|84
|.321
|Betts LAD
|131
|512
|161
|117
|.314
|Harris II Atl
|114
|407
|120
|61
|.295
|Stott Phi
|131
|511
|150
|70
|.294
|Harper Phi
|105
|393
|115
|67
|.293
|L.Thomas Was
|135
|537
|153
|91
|.285
|Arcia Atl
|116
|405
|114
|57
|.281
Home Runs
Olson, Atlanta, 45; Alonso, New York, 42; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 41; Betts, Los Angeles, 38; Soler, Miami, 35; Ozuna, Atlanta, 33; Riley, Atlanta, 33; Muncy, Los Angeles, 32; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 32; C.Walker, Arizona, 30.
Runs Batted In
Olson, Atlanta, 114; Alonso, New York, 102; Betts, Los Angeles, 99; Muncy, Los Angeles, 91; Albies, Atlanta, 91; C.Walker, Arizona, 91; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 90; Freeman, Los Angeles, 90; Arenado, St. Louis, 87; 3 tied at 86.
Pitching
Steele, Chicago, 16-3; Strider, Atlanta, 16-4; T.Walker, Philadelphia, 15-5; Gallen, Arizona, 14-7; Morton, Atlanta, 14-11; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 12-4; Aa.Nola, Philadelphia, 12-9; Snell, San Diego, 12-9; Wacha, San Diego, 11-3; Elder, Atlanta, 11-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.