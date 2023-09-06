THROUGH SEPTEMBER 5

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Mia13251818461.355
Freeman LAD137544182111.335
Acuña Jr. Atl137555184123.332
Bellinger ChC10941813484.321
Betts LAD131512161117.314
Harris II Atl11440712061.295
Stott Phi13151115070.294
Harper Phi10539311567.293
L.Thomas Was13553715391.285
Arcia Atl11640511457.281

Home Runs

Olson, Atlanta, 45; Alonso, New York, 42; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 41; Betts, Los Angeles, 38; Soler, Miami, 35; Ozuna, Atlanta, 33; Riley, Atlanta, 33; Muncy, Los Angeles, 32; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 32; C.Walker, Arizona, 30.

Runs Batted In

Olson, Atlanta, 114; Alonso, New York, 102; Betts, Los Angeles, 99; Muncy, Los Angeles, 91; Albies, Atlanta, 91; C.Walker, Arizona, 91; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 90; Freeman, Los Angeles, 90; Arenado, St. Louis, 87; 3 tied at 86.

Pitching

Steele, Chicago, 16-3; Strider, Atlanta, 16-4; T.Walker, Philadelphia, 15-5; Gallen, Arizona, 14-7; Morton, Atlanta, 14-11; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 12-4; Aa.Nola, Philadelphia, 12-9; Snell, San Diego, 12-9; Wacha, San Diego, 11-3; Elder, Atlanta, 11-4.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

