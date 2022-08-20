THROUGH AUGUST 19
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|105
|397
|133
|66
|.335
|Giménez Cle
|107
|352
|110
|48
|.313
|J.Abreu ChW
|118
|451
|139
|66
|.308
|Kirk Tor
|106
|349
|106
|50
|.304
|Bogaerts Bos
|114
|422
|128
|65
|.303
|Gurriel Jr. Tor
|107
|397
|120
|49
|.302
|Kwan Cle
|106
|395
|119
|62
|.301
|Benintendi KC
|115
|420
|125
|48
|.298
|Devers Bos
|103
|412
|122
|67
|.296
|Judge NYY
|117
|437
|129
|98
|.295
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 46; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Rizzo, New York, 28; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 27; Seager, Texas, 26; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 26; Devers, Boston, 25; 3 tied at 24.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 102; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 99; Tucker, Houston, 81; Alvarez, Houston, 77; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 75; A.García, Texas, 74; Bregman, Houston, 72; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 72; Rizzo, New York, 68; Suárez, Seattle, 68.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 15-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 12-4; Cease, Chicago, 12-5; Manoah, Toronto, 12-6; Taillon, New York, 11-4; Urquidy, Houston, 11-4; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-5; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10-7; L.Garcia, Houston, 10-8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.