THROUGH AUGUST 19

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min10539713366.335
Giménez Cle10735211048.313
J.Abreu ChW11845113966.308
Kirk Tor10634910650.304
Bogaerts Bos11442212865.303
Gurriel Jr. Tor10739712049.302
Kwan Cle10639511962.301
Benintendi KC11542012548.298
Devers Bos10341212267.296
Judge NYY11743712998.295

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 46; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Rizzo, New York, 28; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 27; Seager, Texas, 26; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 26; Devers, Boston, 25; 3 tied at 24.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 102; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 99; Tucker, Houston, 81; Alvarez, Houston, 77; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 75; A.García, Texas, 74; Bregman, Houston, 72; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 72; Rizzo, New York, 68; Suárez, Seattle, 68.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 15-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 12-4; Cease, Chicago, 12-5; Manoah, Toronto, 12-6; Taillon, New York, 11-4; Urquidy, Houston, 11-4; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-5; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10-7; L.Garcia, Houston, 10-8.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

