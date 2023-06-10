THROUGH JUNE 9

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Bichette Tor662829137.323
Y.Díaz TB542046341.309
Hays Bal582126532.307
Dubón Hou502036235.305
Yoshida Bos572236834.305
Urshela LAA592076322.304
Merrifield Tor592136429.300
Semien Tex632637856.297
Greene Det522036029.296
Franco TB622477339.296

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 19; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 17; A.García, Texas, 15; Devers, Boston, 15; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; Robert Jr., Chicago, 14; Bichette, Toronto, 14; Burger, Chicago, 13; Jung, Texas, 13.

Runs Batted In

Alvarez, Houston, 55; A.García, Texas, 54; Devers, Boston, 52; Semien, Texas, 50; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 48; Heim, Texas, 46; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 44; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 43; Bichette, Toronto, 43.

Pitching

McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 9-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 9-2; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 8-1; Cole, New York, 7-1; Javier, Houston, 7-1; Ryan, Minnesota, 7-3; Gibson, Baltimore, 7-3; Bassitt, Toronto, 7-4; M.Pérez, Texas, 6-1; 2 tied at 6-2.

