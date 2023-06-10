THROUGH JUNE 9
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Bichette Tor
|66
|282
|91
|37
|.323
|Y.Díaz TB
|54
|204
|63
|41
|.309
|Hays Bal
|58
|212
|65
|32
|.307
|Dubón Hou
|50
|203
|62
|35
|.305
|Yoshida Bos
|57
|223
|68
|34
|.305
|Urshela LAA
|59
|207
|63
|22
|.304
|Merrifield Tor
|59
|213
|64
|29
|.300
|Semien Tex
|63
|263
|78
|56
|.297
|Greene Det
|52
|203
|60
|29
|.296
|Franco TB
|62
|247
|73
|39
|.296
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 19; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 17; A.García, Texas, 15; Devers, Boston, 15; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; Robert Jr., Chicago, 14; Bichette, Toronto, 14; Burger, Chicago, 13; Jung, Texas, 13.
Runs Batted In
Alvarez, Houston, 55; A.García, Texas, 54; Devers, Boston, 52; Semien, Texas, 50; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 48; Heim, Texas, 46; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 44; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 43; Bichette, Toronto, 43.
Pitching
McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 9-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 9-2; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 8-1; Cole, New York, 7-1; Javier, Houston, 7-1; Ryan, Minnesota, 7-3; Gibson, Baltimore, 7-3; Bassitt, Toronto, 7-4; M.Pérez, Texas, 6-1; 2 tied at 6-2.
