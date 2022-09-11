THROUGH SEPTEMBER 10

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Freeman LAD138540178102.330
Goldschmidt StL133499162101.325
McNeil NYM12645014358.318
T.Turner LAD13756017188.305
M.Machado SD12949815187.303
J.Iglesias Col11442312748.300
Arenado StL13049614867.298
Bohm Phi12949714672.294
S.Marte NYM11846613676.292
Hoerner ChC12444212751.287

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 37; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 35; Riley, Atlanta, 35; Betts, Los Angeles, 33; Alonso, New York, 33; C.Walker, Arizona, 32; 5 tied at 28.

Runs Batted In

Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 109; Alonso, New York, 108; Cron, Colorado, 95; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 94; Arenado, St. Louis, 93; Olson, Atlanta, 91; Lindor, New York, 91; M.Machado, San Diego, 90; Freeman, Los Angeles, 90; Riley, Atlanta, 89.

Pitching

Wright, Atlanta, 17-5; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 16-1; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 16-7; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 14-3; Carrasco, New York, 14-6; Fried, Atlanta, 13-6; Darvish, San Diego, 13-7; Bassitt, New York, 13-7; Webb, San Francisco, 13-8; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 12-5.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you