THROUGH SEPTEMBER 10
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Freeman LAD
|138
|540
|178
|102
|.330
|Goldschmidt StL
|133
|499
|162
|101
|.325
|McNeil NYM
|126
|450
|143
|58
|.318
|T.Turner LAD
|137
|560
|171
|88
|.305
|M.Machado SD
|129
|498
|151
|87
|.303
|J.Iglesias Col
|114
|423
|127
|48
|.300
|Arenado StL
|130
|496
|148
|67
|.298
|Bohm Phi
|129
|497
|146
|72
|.294
|S.Marte NYM
|118
|466
|136
|76
|.292
|Hoerner ChC
|124
|442
|127
|51
|.287
Home Runs
Schwarber, Philadelphia, 37; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 35; Riley, Atlanta, 35; Betts, Los Angeles, 33; Alonso, New York, 33; C.Walker, Arizona, 32; 5 tied at 28.
Runs Batted In
Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 109; Alonso, New York, 108; Cron, Colorado, 95; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 94; Arenado, St. Louis, 93; Olson, Atlanta, 91; Lindor, New York, 91; M.Machado, San Diego, 90; Freeman, Los Angeles, 90; Riley, Atlanta, 89.
Pitching
Wright, Atlanta, 17-5; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 16-1; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 16-7; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 14-3; Carrasco, New York, 14-6; Fried, Atlanta, 13-6; Darvish, San Diego, 13-7; Bassitt, New York, 13-7; Webb, San Francisco, 13-8; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 12-5.
