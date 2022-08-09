THROUGH AUGUST 8

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min9736512059.329
Devers Bos9337311764.314
Gurriel Jr. Tor9836211347.312
Bogaerts Bos10538912159.311
Benintendi NYY10438111745.307
Judge NYY10640312293.303
France Sea9236411041.302
T.Anderson ChW7933210050.301
J.Abreu ChW10640612259.300
Alvarez Hou933239769.300

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 44; Alvarez, Houston, 30; Rizzo, New York, 27; Buxton, Minnesota, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Devers, Boston, 24; Seager, Texas, 24; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 24; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 23.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 98; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 87; Alvarez, Houston, 73; A.García, Texas, 70; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 68; Tucker, Houston, 67; Rizzo, New York, 66; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 65; Stanton, New York, 61; 3 tied at 60.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 15-3; Cease, Chicago, 12-4; Manoah, Toronto, 12-5; Taillon, New York, 11-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 10-4; Urquidy, Houston, 10-4; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-5; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-5; M.Pérez, Texas, 9-2; Cortes, New York, 9-3.

