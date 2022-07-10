THROUGH JULY 9

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Goldschmidt StL8331510761.340
Harper Phi642427749.318
M.Machado SD752838851.311
McNeil NYM772648238.311
Bell Was863129644.308
Cooper Mia752708127.300
T.Turner LAD8433710145.300
Lux LAD762447341.299
Swanson Atl863289852.299
Iglesias Col702567626.297

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 27; Alonso, New York, 23; Riley, Atlanta, 22; C.Walker, Arizona, 21; Betts, Los Angeles, 20; Cron, Colorado, 20; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 19; Drury, Cincinnati, 18; 8 tied at 17.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 70; Cron, Colorado, 66; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 65; Lindor, New York, 60; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 59; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 56; Tellez, Milwaukee, 55; Arenado, St. Louis, 55; Riley, Atlanta, 53; Freeman, Los Angeles, 52.

Pitching

Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 11-0; Wright, Atlanta, 10-4; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 9-1; Fried, Atlanta, 9-2; Alcantara, Miami, 9-3; Carrasco, New York, 9-4; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-2; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 8-4; Rodón, San Francisco, 8-5; T.Walker, New York, 7-2.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you