THROUGH JULY 9
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Goldschmidt StL
|83
|315
|107
|61
|.340
|Harper Phi
|64
|242
|77
|49
|.318
|M.Machado SD
|75
|283
|88
|51
|.311
|McNeil NYM
|77
|264
|82
|38
|.311
|Bell Was
|86
|312
|96
|44
|.308
|Cooper Mia
|75
|270
|81
|27
|.300
|T.Turner LAD
|84
|337
|101
|45
|.300
|Lux LAD
|76
|244
|73
|41
|.299
|Swanson Atl
|86
|328
|98
|52
|.299
|Iglesias Col
|70
|256
|76
|26
|.297
Home Runs
Schwarber, Philadelphia, 27; Alonso, New York, 23; Riley, Atlanta, 22; C.Walker, Arizona, 21; Betts, Los Angeles, 20; Cron, Colorado, 20; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 19; Drury, Cincinnati, 18; 8 tied at 17.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 70; Cron, Colorado, 66; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 65; Lindor, New York, 60; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 59; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 56; Tellez, Milwaukee, 55; Arenado, St. Louis, 55; Riley, Atlanta, 53; Freeman, Los Angeles, 52.
Pitching
Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 11-0; Wright, Atlanta, 10-4; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 9-1; Fried, Atlanta, 9-2; Alcantara, Miami, 9-3; Carrasco, New York, 9-4; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-2; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 8-4; Rodón, San Francisco, 8-5; T.Walker, New York, 7-2.
