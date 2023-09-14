THROUGH SEPTEMBER 13

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Seager Tex10241214081.340
Y.Díaz TB12548515788.324
Bichette Tor11950415455.306
Ohtani LAA135497151102.304
Yoshida Bos12648814269.291
Ju.Rodríguez Sea13959217194.289
Hays Bal12947313572.285
Tucker Hou14352214987.285
Turner Bos13250514384.283
Franco TB11244212465.281

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Robert Jr., Chicago, 35; A.García, Texas, 34; Judge, New York, 31; Seager, Texas, 30; Devers, Boston, 30; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 30; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 29; 3 tied at 28.

Runs Batted In

Tucker, Houston, 105; A.García, Texas, 100; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 99; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 95; Turner, Boston, 94; Devers, Boston, 94; Bregman, Houston, 94; Seager, Texas, 89; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 89; 4 tied at 88.

Pitching

Bassitt, Toronto, 14-8; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 14-8; Gibson, Baltimore, 14-9; Cole, New York, 13-4; Gilbert, Seattle, 13-5; L.Castillo, Seattle, 13-7; Kremer, Baltimore, 12-5; Bello, Boston, 12-8; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-2; Poche, Tampa Bay, 11-3.

