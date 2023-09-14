THROUGH SEPTEMBER 13
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Seager Tex
|102
|412
|140
|81
|.340
|Y.Díaz TB
|125
|485
|157
|88
|.324
|Bichette Tor
|119
|504
|154
|55
|.306
|Ohtani LAA
|135
|497
|151
|102
|.304
|Yoshida Bos
|126
|488
|142
|69
|.291
|Ju.Rodríguez Sea
|139
|592
|171
|94
|.289
|Hays Bal
|129
|473
|135
|72
|.285
|Tucker Hou
|143
|522
|149
|87
|.285
|Turner Bos
|132
|505
|143
|84
|.283
|Franco TB
|112
|442
|124
|65
|.281
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Robert Jr., Chicago, 35; A.García, Texas, 34; Judge, New York, 31; Seager, Texas, 30; Devers, Boston, 30; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 30; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 29; 3 tied at 28.
Runs Batted In
Tucker, Houston, 105; A.García, Texas, 100; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 99; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 95; Turner, Boston, 94; Devers, Boston, 94; Bregman, Houston, 94; Seager, Texas, 89; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 89; 4 tied at 88.
Pitching
Bassitt, Toronto, 14-8; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 14-8; Gibson, Baltimore, 14-9; Cole, New York, 13-4; Gilbert, Seattle, 13-5; L.Castillo, Seattle, 13-7; Kremer, Baltimore, 12-5; Bello, Boston, 12-8; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-2; Poche, Tampa Bay, 11-3.
