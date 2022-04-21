THROUGH APRIL 20

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Ramírez Cle1247207.426
Franco TB1251209.392
Kwan Cle11341310.382
N.Lowe Tex1143163.372
Benintendi KC1139143.359
Bogaerts Bos1248176.354
Straw Cle12461514.326
Lopez KC1134113.324
J.Crawford Sea1238125.316
Seager Tex1042136.310

Home Runs

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 5; S.Perez, Kansas City, 4; Rizzo, New York, 4; Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; 8 tied at 3.

Runs Batted In

Ramírez, Cleveland, 20; Marsh, Los Angeles, 11; Mercado, Cleveland, 11; Brown, Oakland, 11; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 11; Mejía, Tampa Bay, 10; Rizzo, New York, 10; France, Seattle, 10; Verdugo, Boston, 9; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9.

Pitching

Cimber, Toronto, 3-0; Gilbert, Seattle, 2-0; Manoah, Toronto, 2-0; Syndergaard, Los Angeles, 2-0; Bundy, Minnesota, 2-0; Snider, Kansas City, 2-0; R.López, Chicago, 2-0; 5 tied at 2-1.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you