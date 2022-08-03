THROUGH AUGUST 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Goldschmidt StL9736812270.332
Freeman LAD10340413272.327
Iglesias Col8932610239.313
T.Turner LAD10341812962.309
Bell Was10337511352.301
Swanson Atl10540312169.300
S.Marte NYM8635010558.300
Riley Atl10340412162.300
Lux LAD953029052.298
McNeil NYM903169442.297

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 33; Riley, Atlanta, 29; Alonso, New York, 27; C.Walker, Arizona, 25; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 25; Betts, Los Angeles, 24; Cron, Colorado, 22; 4 tied at 21.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 86; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 81; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 76; Lindor, New York, 74; Cron, Colorado, 72; Freeman, Los Angeles, 68; Riley, Atlanta, 68; Olson, Atlanta, 67; Tellez, Milwaukee, 66; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 66.

Pitching

Wright, Atlanta, 13-4; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 12-1; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 12-1; Carrasco, New York, 11-4; Fried, Atlanta, 10-3; Darvish, San Diego, 10-4; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 10-5; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 10-5; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 10-6; T.Walker, New York, 9-2.

