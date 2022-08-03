THROUGH AUGUST 2
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Goldschmidt StL
|97
|368
|122
|70
|.332
|Freeman LAD
|103
|404
|132
|72
|.327
|Iglesias Col
|89
|326
|102
|39
|.313
|T.Turner LAD
|103
|418
|129
|62
|.309
|Bell Was
|103
|375
|113
|52
|.301
|Swanson Atl
|105
|403
|121
|69
|.300
|S.Marte NYM
|86
|350
|105
|58
|.300
|Riley Atl
|103
|404
|121
|62
|.300
|Lux LAD
|95
|302
|90
|52
|.298
|McNeil NYM
|90
|316
|94
|42
|.297
Home Runs
Schwarber, Philadelphia, 33; Riley, Atlanta, 29; Alonso, New York, 27; C.Walker, Arizona, 25; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 25; Betts, Los Angeles, 24; Cron, Colorado, 22; 4 tied at 21.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 86; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 81; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 76; Lindor, New York, 74; Cron, Colorado, 72; Freeman, Los Angeles, 68; Riley, Atlanta, 68; Olson, Atlanta, 67; Tellez, Milwaukee, 66; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 66.
Pitching
Wright, Atlanta, 13-4; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 12-1; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 12-1; Carrasco, New York, 11-4; Fried, Atlanta, 10-3; Darvish, San Diego, 10-4; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 10-5; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 10-5; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 10-6; T.Walker, New York, 9-2.
