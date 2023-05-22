THROUGH MAY 21
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Y.Díaz TB
|42
|152
|49
|35
|.322
|Bichette Tor
|48
|205
|65
|28
|.317
|Hays Bal
|42
|151
|47
|24
|.311
|Arozarena TB
|47
|172
|53
|33
|.308
|Yoshida Bos
|40
|156
|48
|26
|.308
|Dubón Hou
|38
|153
|47
|29
|.307
|Alvarez Hou
|41
|151
|46
|29
|.305
|Semien Tex
|47
|191
|58
|43
|.304
|Urshela LAA
|45
|162
|49
|18
|.302
|Rizzo NYY
|47
|179
|54
|29
|.302
Home Runs
A.García, Texas, 14; Judge, New York, 13; Robert Jr., Chicago, 13; Devers, Boston, 13; Alvarez, Houston, 12; 8 tied at 11.
Runs Batted In
A.García, Texas, 49; Alvarez, Houston, 46; Devers, Boston, 44; Semien, Texas, 39; Mullins, Baltimore, 38; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 37; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 34; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 34; Tucker, Houston, 33; 3 tied at 32.
Pitching
McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 6-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 6-1; Cole, New York, 5-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 5-1; Javier, Houston, 5-1; Kremer, Baltimore, 5-1; M.Pérez, Texas, 5-1; Kikuchi, Toronto, 5-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 5-2.
