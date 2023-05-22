THROUGH MAY 21

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Y.Díaz TB421524935.322
Bichette Tor482056528.317
Hays Bal421514724.311
Arozarena TB471725333.308
Yoshida Bos401564826.308
Dubón Hou381534729.307
Alvarez Hou411514629.305
Semien Tex471915843.304
Urshela LAA451624918.302
Rizzo NYY471795429.302

Home Runs

A.García, Texas, 14; Judge, New York, 13; Robert Jr., Chicago, 13; Devers, Boston, 13; Alvarez, Houston, 12; 8 tied at 11.

Runs Batted In

A.García, Texas, 49; Alvarez, Houston, 46; Devers, Boston, 44; Semien, Texas, 39; Mullins, Baltimore, 38; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 37; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 34; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 34; Tucker, Houston, 33; 3 tied at 32.

Pitching

McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 6-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 6-1; Cole, New York, 5-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 5-1; Javier, Houston, 5-1; Kremer, Baltimore, 5-1; M.Pérez, Texas, 5-1; Kikuchi, Toronto, 5-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 5-2.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

