THROUGH AUGUST 21
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|108
|410
|134
|67
|.327
|J.Abreu ChW
|120
|457
|143
|68
|.313
|Giménez Cle
|108
|356
|110
|48
|.309
|Benintendi KC
|117
|426
|129
|51
|.303
|Kwan Cle
|107
|399
|120
|62
|.301
|Kirk Tor
|107
|353
|106
|50
|.300
|Gurriel Jr. Tor
|108
|401
|120
|49
|.299
|Bogaerts Bos
|116
|431
|129
|66
|.299
|Alvarez Hou
|104
|361
|107
|77
|.296
|Devers Bos
|105
|420
|124
|68
|.295
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 47; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Rizzo, New York, 28; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 27; Seager, Texas, 26; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 26; Devers, Boston, 25; 3 tied at 24.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 103; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 99; Tucker, Houston, 82; Alvarez, Houston, 79; A.García, Texas, 76; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 75; Bregman, Houston, 72; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 72; Suárez, Seattle, 69; Rizzo, New York, 68.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 15-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 12-4; Urquidy, Houston, 12-4; Cease, Chicago, 12-5; Manoah, Toronto, 12-6; Taillon, New York, 11-4; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-5; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-5; L.Garcia, Houston, 10-8; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10-8.
