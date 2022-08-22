THROUGH AUGUST 21

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min10841013467.327
J.Abreu ChW12045714368.313
Giménez Cle10835611048.309
Benintendi KC11742612951.303
Kwan Cle10739912062.301
Kirk Tor10735310650.300
Gurriel Jr. Tor10840112049.299
Bogaerts Bos11643112966.299
Alvarez Hou10436110777.296
Devers Bos10542012468.295

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 47; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Rizzo, New York, 28; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 27; Seager, Texas, 26; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 26; Devers, Boston, 25; 3 tied at 24.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 103; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 99; Tucker, Houston, 82; Alvarez, Houston, 79; A.García, Texas, 76; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 75; Bregman, Houston, 72; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 72; Suárez, Seattle, 69; Rizzo, New York, 68.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 15-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 12-4; Urquidy, Houston, 12-4; Cease, Chicago, 12-5; Manoah, Toronto, 12-6; Taillon, New York, 11-4; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-5; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-5; L.Garcia, Houston, 10-8; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10-8.

