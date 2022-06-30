THROUGH JUNE 29
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Goldschmidt StL
|74
|281
|96
|56
|.342
|M.Machado SD
|66
|253
|83
|48
|.328
|McNeil NYM
|67
|232
|75
|33
|.323
|Bell Was
|77
|276
|88
|42
|.319
|Harper Phi
|64
|242
|77
|49
|.318
|Cooper Mia
|66
|238
|75
|24
|.315
|T.Turner LAD
|74
|298
|92
|41
|.309
|Freeman LAD
|74
|292
|90
|50
|.308
|Iglesias Col
|62
|226
|67
|21
|.296
|Lux LAD
|67
|216
|64
|39
|.296
Home Runs
Schwarber, Philadelphia, 22; Alonso, New York, 22; C.Walker, Arizona, 19; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 19; Riley, Atlanta, 18; Pederson, San Francisco, 17; Betts, Los Angeles, 17; Cron, Colorado, 17; Drury, Cincinnati, 16; 4 tied at 15.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 69; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 65; Lindor, New York, 56; Cron, Colorado, 56; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 56; Arenado, St. Louis, 49; Harper, Philadelphia, 48; Tellez, Milwaukee, 47; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 47; Freeman, Los Angeles, 47.
Pitching
Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 9-0; Wright, Atlanta, 9-4; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-1; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 8-1; Alcantara, Miami, 8-3; Carrasco, New York, 8-4; Fried, Atlanta, 7-2; Webb, San Francisco, 7-2; Darvish, San Diego, 7-3; K.Thompson, Chicago, 7-3.
