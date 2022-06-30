THROUGH JUNE 29

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Goldschmidt StL742819656.342
M.Machado SD662538348.328
McNeil NYM672327533.323
Bell Was772768842.319
Harper Phi642427749.318
Cooper Mia662387524.315
T.Turner LAD742989241.309
Freeman LAD742929050.308
Iglesias Col622266721.296
Lux LAD672166439.296

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 22; Alonso, New York, 22; C.Walker, Arizona, 19; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 19; Riley, Atlanta, 18; Pederson, San Francisco, 17; Betts, Los Angeles, 17; Cron, Colorado, 17; Drury, Cincinnati, 16; 4 tied at 15.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 69; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 65; Lindor, New York, 56; Cron, Colorado, 56; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 56; Arenado, St. Louis, 49; Harper, Philadelphia, 48; Tellez, Milwaukee, 47; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 47; Freeman, Los Angeles, 47.

Pitching

Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 9-0; Wright, Atlanta, 9-4; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-1; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 8-1; Alcantara, Miami, 8-3; Carrasco, New York, 8-4; Fried, Atlanta, 7-2; Webb, San Francisco, 7-2; Darvish, San Diego, 7-3; K.Thompson, Chicago, 7-3.

