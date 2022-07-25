THROUGH JULY 24
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|86
|317
|108
|54
|.341
|Devers Bos
|87
|349
|113
|62
|.324
|Benintendi KC
|91
|339
|109
|40
|.322
|Kirk Tor
|85
|276
|88
|47
|.319
|Gurriel Jr. Tor
|87
|319
|100
|40
|.313
|Bogaerts Bos
|93
|343
|107
|54
|.312
|T.Anderson ChW
|68
|284
|88
|47
|.310
|Alvarez Hou
|79
|277
|85
|61
|.307
|France Sea
|82
|327
|100
|36
|.306
|Giménez Cle
|84
|273
|83
|35
|.304
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 37; Alvarez, Houston, 28; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 23; Seager, Texas, 23; Rizzo, New York, 22; Devers, Boston, 22; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 20; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 20.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 81; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 79; Alvarez, Houston, 65; Tucker, Houston, 63; Stanton, New York, 61; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 60; Story, Boston, 58; A.García, Texas, 58; Rizzo, New York, 57; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 57.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 13-3; Manoah, Toronto, 11-4; Taillon, New York, 10-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-4; Cease, Chicago, 10-4; Cole, New York, 9-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 9-4; Urquidy, Houston, 9-4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9-5.
