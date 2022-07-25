THROUGH JULY 24

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min8631710854.341
Devers Bos8734911362.324
Benintendi KC9133910940.322
Kirk Tor852768847.319
Gurriel Jr. Tor8731910040.313
Bogaerts Bos9334310754.312
T.Anderson ChW682848847.310
Alvarez Hou792778561.307
France Sea8232710036.306
Giménez Cle842738335.304

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 37; Alvarez, Houston, 28; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 23; Seager, Texas, 23; Rizzo, New York, 22; Devers, Boston, 22; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 20; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 20.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 81; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 79; Alvarez, Houston, 65; Tucker, Houston, 63; Stanton, New York, 61; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 60; Story, Boston, 58; A.García, Texas, 58; Rizzo, New York, 57; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 57.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 13-3; Manoah, Toronto, 11-4; Taillon, New York, 10-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-4; Cease, Chicago, 10-4; Cole, New York, 9-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 9-4; Urquidy, Houston, 9-4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9-5.

