THROUGH JUNE 16

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Bichette Tor713039637.317
Yoshida Bos612367335.309
Hays Bal632337236.309
Merrifield Tor642317129.307
Y.Díaz TB592246845.304
Ohtani LAA702698147.301
Urshela LAA622146422.299
Taveras Tex551945833.299
Franco TB682718141.299
Greene Det522036029.296

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 22; Judge, New York, 19; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Robert Jr., Chicago, 17; Devers, Boston, 17; Burger, Chicago, 16; A.García, Texas, 15; Perez, Kansas City, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; Bichette, Toronto, 14.

Runs Batted In

Devers, Boston, 56; Alvarez, Houston, 55; A.García, Texas, 55; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 54; Semien, Texas, 53; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 50; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 48; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 47; Heim, Texas, 47; Bichette, Toronto, 44.

Pitching

McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 9-3; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 8-2; Gibson, Baltimore, 8-3; Cole, New York, 7-1; Javier, Houston, 7-1; Kremer, Baltimore, 7-3; Berríos, Toronto, 7-4; Ryan, Minnesota, 7-4; Bassitt, Toronto, 7-5.

