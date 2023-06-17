THROUGH JUNE 16
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Bichette Tor
|71
|303
|96
|37
|.317
|Yoshida Bos
|61
|236
|73
|35
|.309
|Hays Bal
|63
|233
|72
|36
|.309
|Merrifield Tor
|64
|231
|71
|29
|.307
|Y.Díaz TB
|59
|224
|68
|45
|.304
|Ohtani LAA
|70
|269
|81
|47
|.301
|Urshela LAA
|62
|214
|64
|22
|.299
|Taveras Tex
|55
|194
|58
|33
|.299
|Franco TB
|68
|271
|81
|41
|.299
|Greene Det
|52
|203
|60
|29
|.296
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 22; Judge, New York, 19; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Robert Jr., Chicago, 17; Devers, Boston, 17; Burger, Chicago, 16; A.García, Texas, 15; Perez, Kansas City, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; Bichette, Toronto, 14.
Runs Batted In
Devers, Boston, 56; Alvarez, Houston, 55; A.García, Texas, 55; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 54; Semien, Texas, 53; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 50; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 48; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 47; Heim, Texas, 47; Bichette, Toronto, 44.
Pitching
McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 9-3; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 8-2; Gibson, Baltimore, 8-3; Cole, New York, 7-1; Javier, Houston, 7-1; Kremer, Baltimore, 7-3; Berríos, Toronto, 7-4; Ryan, Minnesota, 7-4; Bassitt, Toronto, 7-5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.