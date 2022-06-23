THROUGH JUNE 22

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min602147638.355
Bogaerts Bos682548542.335
Vaughn ChW501926423.333
Devers Bos682749053.328
J.Martinez Bos602337640.326
France Sea692738732.319
Alvarez Hou612196945.315
Kirk Tor601895832.307
Giménez Cle551815522.304
J.Ramírez Cle622357144.302

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 27; Alvarez, Houston, 21; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Buxton, Minnesota, 19; Rizzo, New York, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Devers, Boston, 16; Seager, Texas, 15; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 15.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 62; Judge, New York, 52; Alvarez, Houston, 51; Rizzo, New York, 49; Story, Boston, 48; Tucker, Houston, 45; A.García, Texas, 45; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 45; France, Seattle, 45; 2 tied at 43.

Pitching

Taillon, New York, 8-1; Manoah, Toronto, 8-2; Verlander, Houston, 8-3; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 7-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 7-3; Pivetta, Boston, 7-5; Cole, New York, 6-1; Wacha, Boston, 6-1.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you