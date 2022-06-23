THROUGH JUNE 22
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|60
|214
|76
|38
|.355
|Bogaerts Bos
|68
|254
|85
|42
|.335
|Vaughn ChW
|50
|192
|64
|23
|.333
|Devers Bos
|68
|274
|90
|53
|.328
|J.Martinez Bos
|60
|233
|76
|40
|.326
|France Sea
|69
|273
|87
|32
|.319
|Alvarez Hou
|61
|219
|69
|45
|.315
|Kirk Tor
|60
|189
|58
|32
|.307
|Giménez Cle
|55
|181
|55
|22
|.304
|J.Ramírez Cle
|62
|235
|71
|44
|.302
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 27; Alvarez, Houston, 21; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Buxton, Minnesota, 19; Rizzo, New York, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Devers, Boston, 16; Seager, Texas, 15; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 15.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 62; Judge, New York, 52; Alvarez, Houston, 51; Rizzo, New York, 49; Story, Boston, 48; Tucker, Houston, 45; A.García, Texas, 45; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 45; France, Seattle, 45; 2 tied at 43.
Pitching
Taillon, New York, 8-1; Manoah, Toronto, 8-2; Verlander, Houston, 8-3; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 7-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 7-3; Pivetta, Boston, 7-5; Cole, New York, 6-1; Wacha, Boston, 6-1.
