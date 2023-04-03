THROUGH APRIL 2
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Duvall Bos
|4
|17
|10
|7
|.588
|M.Chapman Tor
|4
|15
|8
|3
|.533
|Franco TB
|4
|15
|8
|3
|.533
|Ward LAA
|3
|14
|7
|3
|.500
|Hays Bal
|4
|13
|6
|3
|.462
|Frazier Bal
|4
|11
|5
|5
|.455
|Vázquez Min
|3
|9
|4
|1
|.444
|Larnach Min
|4
|16
|7
|4
|.438
|Moncada ChW
|5
|21
|9
|3
|.429
|Bichette Tor
|4
|19
|8
|3
|.421
Home Runs
Gallo, Minnesota, 3; 11 tied at 2.
Runs Batted In
Alvarez, Houston, 9; Duvall, Boston, 9; Gallo, Minnesota, 7; Mullins, Baltimore, 7; Garver, Texas, 6; O'Hoppe, Los Angeles, 6; Kwan, Cleveland, 6; 5 tied at 5.
Pitching
24 tied at 1-0.
