THROUGH APRIL 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Duvall Bos417107.588
M.Chapman Tor41583.533
Franco TB41583.533
Ward LAA31473.500
Hays Bal41363.462
Frazier Bal41155.455
Vázquez Min3941.444
Larnach Min41674.438
Moncada ChW52193.429
Bichette Tor41983.421

Home Runs

Gallo, Minnesota, 3; 11 tied at 2.

Runs Batted In

Alvarez, Houston, 9; Duvall, Boston, 9; Gallo, Minnesota, 7; Mullins, Baltimore, 7; Garver, Texas, 6; O'Hoppe, Los Angeles, 6; Kwan, Cleveland, 6; 5 tied at 5.

Pitching

24 tied at 1-0.

