THROUGH JUNE 8
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Bichette Tor
|65
|278
|90
|37
|.324
|Y.Díaz TB
|53
|200
|63
|41
|.315
|Yoshida Bos
|56
|220
|68
|34
|.309
|Hays Bal
|57
|209
|64
|32
|.306
|Urshela LAA
|59
|207
|63
|22
|.304
|Dubón Hou
|49
|198
|60
|34
|.303
|Franco TB
|61
|242
|72
|39
|.298
|Greene Det
|52
|203
|60
|29
|.296
|Merrifield Tor
|58
|210
|62
|28
|.295
|Semien Tex
|62
|258
|76
|55
|.295
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 19; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 16; A.García, Texas, 15; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; Robert Jr., Chicago, 14; Devers, Boston, 14; Bichette, Toronto, 14; Burger, Chicago, 13; Jung, Texas, 13.
Runs Batted In
Alvarez, Houston, 55; A.García, Texas, 52; Devers, Boston, 51; Semien, Texas, 50; Heim, Texas, 46; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 45; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 44; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 43; Bichette, Toronto, 43; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 42.
Pitching
McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 9-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 8-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 8-2; Cole, New York, 7-1; Javier, Houston, 7-1; Gibson, Baltimore, 7-3; Ryan, Minnesota, 7-3; Bassitt, Toronto, 7-4; M.Pérez, Texas, 6-1; 2 tied at 6-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.