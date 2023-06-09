THROUGH JUNE 8

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Bichette Tor652789037.324
Y.Díaz TB532006341.315
Yoshida Bos562206834.309
Hays Bal572096432.306
Urshela LAA592076322.304
Dubón Hou491986034.303
Franco TB612427239.298
Greene Det522036029.296
Merrifield Tor582106228.295
Semien Tex622587655.295

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 19; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 16; A.García, Texas, 15; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; Robert Jr., Chicago, 14; Devers, Boston, 14; Bichette, Toronto, 14; Burger, Chicago, 13; Jung, Texas, 13.

Runs Batted In

Alvarez, Houston, 55; A.García, Texas, 52; Devers, Boston, 51; Semien, Texas, 50; Heim, Texas, 46; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 45; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 44; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 43; Bichette, Toronto, 43; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 42.

Pitching

McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 9-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 8-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 8-2; Cole, New York, 7-1; Javier, Houston, 7-1; Gibson, Baltimore, 7-3; Ryan, Minnesota, 7-3; Bassitt, Toronto, 7-4; M.Pérez, Texas, 6-1; 2 tied at 6-2.

