THROUGH JULY 26

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min8731910854.339
Devers Bos8734911362.324
Benintendi KC9234311040.321
Bogaerts Bos9434711055.317
Kirk Tor862818948.317
Gurriel Jr. Tor8832310140.313
France Sea8433310338.309
T.Anderson ChW692898947.308
Alvarez Hou812838763.307
Giménez Cle852768336.301

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 38; Alvarez, Houston, 28; Buxton, Minnesota, 24; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Rizzo, New York, 23; Seager, Texas, 23; Devers, Boston, 22; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 21; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 21.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 82; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 79; Alvarez, Houston, 66; Tucker, Houston, 64; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 62; Stanton, New York, 61; A.García, Texas, 61; Story, Boston, 58; Rizzo, New York, 58; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 58.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 13-3; Manoah, Toronto, 11-4; Taillon, New York, 10-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-4; Cease, Chicago, 10-4; Cole, New York, 9-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 9-4; Urquidy, Houston, 9-4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9-5.

