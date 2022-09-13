THROUGH SEPTEMBER 12

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Bogaerts Bos13349515880.319
Arraez Min12548215276.315
J.Abreu ChW13953316577.310
N.Lowe Tex13651715965.308
Judge NYY137505155113.307
Benintendi NYY12646114054.304
Giménez Cle12642112554.297
Y.Díaz TB12744313167.296
Alvarez Hou11740611981.293
Kirk Tor12542012355.293

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 55; Trout, Los Angeles, 35; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Alvarez, Houston, 32; Rizzo, New York, 30; Suárez, Seattle, 30; Seager, Texas, 30; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Santander, Baltimore, 27; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 27.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 121; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 109; Tucker, Houston, 93; A.García, Texas, 89; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 88; Bichette, Toronto, 87; Alvarez, Houston, 83; Bregman, Houston, 83; Suárez, Seattle, 82; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 82.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 16-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 15-5; Cease, Chicago, 14-6; Manoah, Toronto, 14-7; Taillon, New York, 13-4; Urquidy, Houston, 13-6; Gilbert, Seattle, 12-5; Quantrill, Cleveland, 12-5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 12-8; L.Garcia, Houston, 12-8.

