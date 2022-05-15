THROUGH MAY 14

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Hosmer SD321184315.364
M.Machado SD341284627.359
Bell Was341224123.336
Iglesias Col28993113.313
Hayes Pit311093413.312
Arenado StL321223814.311
Bohm Phi321033217.311
McNeil NYM331133515.310
Cron Col331273917.307
Harper Phi341314029.305

Home Runs

Renfroe, Milwaukee, 9; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 9; Cron, Colorado, 9; Adames, Milwaukee, 9; Harper, Philadelphia, 9; Soto, Washington, 8; Alonso, New York, 8; 5 tied at 7.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 29; Tellez, Milwaukee, 27; Arenado, St. Louis, 27; Harper, Philadelphia, 27; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 24; Hosmer, San Diego, 24; Cron, Colorado, 24; Adames, Milwaukee, 24; J.Turner, Los Angeles, 23; M.Machado, San Diego, 23.

Pitching

Webb, San Francisco, 5-1; Musgrove, San Diego, 4-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 4-0; Scherzer, New York, 4-1; P.López, Miami, 4-1; Buehler, Los Angeles, 4-1; Suárez, Philadelphia, 4-1; Rodón, San Francisco, 4-1; 3 tied at 4-2.

