THROUGH MAY 4

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Hosmer SD23823111.378
M.Machado SD25963523.365
Arenado StL23863113.360
Bell Was26903217.356
McNeil NYM25862914.337
Chisholm Jr. Mia20702313.329
Grichuk Col20772512.325
Edman StL23782416.308
N.Castellanos Phi24882711.307
Cron Col25963015.313

Home Runs

Cron, Colorado, 9; Adames, Milwaukee, 8; Tellez, Milwaukee, 7; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 7; Arenado, St. Louis, 7; Riley, Atlanta, 7; Pederson, San Francisco, 6; C.Walker, Arizona, 6; Albies, Atlanta, 6; 7 tied at 5.

Runs Batted In

Arenado, St. Louis, 23; Tellez, Milwaukee, 22; Cron, Colorado, 22; Adames, Milwaukee, 21; Alonso, New York, 21; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 19; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 19; Bell, Washington, 18; M.Machado, San Diego, 18; S.Marte, New York, 18.

Pitching

Musgrove, San Diego, 4-0; Scherzer, New York, 4-0; Megill, New York, 4-1; Kuhl, Colorado, 3-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 3-0; Peters, Pittsburgh, 3-0; 8 tied at 3-1.

