THROUGH MAY 12

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Anderson ChW261053516.333
Bogaerts Bos301164018.345
Trout LAA28953225.337
O.Miller Cle24812720.333
J.Crawford Sea301053514.333
France Sea321264114.325
Benintendi KC29105339.314
Devers Bos311284019.313
Franco TB301253820.304
J.Martinez Bos24942810.298

Home Runs

Alvarez, Houston, 10; Judge, New York, 10; Buxton, Minnesota, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 9; Rizzo, New York, 9; 6 tied at 7.

Runs Batted In

Ramírez, Cleveland, 30; France, Seattle, 24; Walsh, Los Angeles, 23; Naylor, Cleveland, 22; Rizzo, New York, 22; Stanton, New York, 22; Judge, New York, 22; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 21; 3 tied at 20.

Pitching

Manoah, Toronto, 4-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 4-0; Holmes, New York, 4-0; R.López, Chicago, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 4-1; Cimber, Toronto, 4-2; 5 tied at 3-0.

