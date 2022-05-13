THROUGH MAY 12
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Anderson ChW
|26
|105
|35
|16
|.333
|Bogaerts Bos
|30
|116
|40
|18
|.345
|Trout LAA
|28
|95
|32
|25
|.337
|O.Miller Cle
|24
|81
|27
|20
|.333
|J.Crawford Sea
|30
|105
|35
|14
|.333
|France Sea
|32
|126
|41
|14
|.325
|Benintendi KC
|29
|105
|33
|9
|.314
|Devers Bos
|31
|128
|40
|19
|.313
|Franco TB
|30
|125
|38
|20
|.304
|J.Martinez Bos
|24
|94
|28
|10
|.298
Home Runs
Alvarez, Houston, 10; Judge, New York, 10; Buxton, Minnesota, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 9; Rizzo, New York, 9; 6 tied at 7.
Runs Batted In
Ramírez, Cleveland, 30; France, Seattle, 24; Walsh, Los Angeles, 23; Naylor, Cleveland, 22; Rizzo, New York, 22; Stanton, New York, 22; Judge, New York, 22; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 21; 3 tied at 20.
Pitching
Manoah, Toronto, 4-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 4-0; Holmes, New York, 4-0; R.López, Chicago, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 4-1; Cimber, Toronto, 4-2; 5 tied at 3-0.
