THROUGH JULY 13
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Y.Díaz TB
|78
|297
|96
|58
|.323
|Bichette Tor
|91
|390
|124
|46
|.318
|Yoshida Bos
|79
|306
|97
|48
|.317
|Hays Bal
|79
|291
|91
|46
|.313
|J.Naylor Cle
|80
|297
|91
|34
|.306
|Ohtani LAA
|89
|341
|103
|63
|.302
|Taveras Tex
|77
|280
|83
|43
|.296
|Verdugo Bos
|84
|332
|96
|57
|.289
|J.Ramírez Cle
|87
|341
|98
|55
|.287
|Tucker Hou
|89
|323
|93
|46
|.288
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 32; Robert Jr., Chicago, 26; A.García, Texas, 23; Devers, Boston, 22; Judge, New York, 19; Burger, Chicago, 19; Jung, Texas, 19; Trout, Los Angeles, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 17; 5 tied at 16.
Runs Batted In
A.García, Texas, 75; Devers, Boston, 72; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 71; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 64; Heim, Texas, 59; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 59; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 58; 5 tied at 56.
Pitching
McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 10-3; Kremer, Baltimore, 10-4; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 10-4; Cole, New York, 9-2; Gibson, Baltimore, 9-6; Dunning, Texas, 8-2; Bassitt, Toronto, 8-5; Berríos, Toronto, 8-6; Ryan, Minnesota, 8-6.
