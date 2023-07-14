THROUGH JULY 13

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Y.Díaz TB782979658.323
Bichette Tor9139012446.318
Yoshida Bos793069748.317
Hays Bal792919146.313
J.Naylor Cle802979134.306
Ohtani LAA8934110363.302
Taveras Tex772808343.296
Verdugo Bos843329657.289
J.Ramírez Cle873419855.287
Tucker Hou893239346.288

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 32; Robert Jr., Chicago, 26; A.García, Texas, 23; Devers, Boston, 22; Judge, New York, 19; Burger, Chicago, 19; Jung, Texas, 19; Trout, Los Angeles, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 17; 5 tied at 16.

Runs Batted In

A.García, Texas, 75; Devers, Boston, 72; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 71; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 64; Heim, Texas, 59; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 59; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 58; 5 tied at 56.

Pitching

McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 10-3; Kremer, Baltimore, 10-4; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 10-4; Cole, New York, 9-2; Gibson, Baltimore, 9-6; Dunning, Texas, 8-2; Bassitt, Toronto, 8-5; Berríos, Toronto, 8-6; Ryan, Minnesota, 8-6.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you