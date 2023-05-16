THROUGH MAY 15

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Bichette Tor411735626.324
Y.Díaz TB391404533.321
Arozarena TB401504827.320
M.Chapman Tor401494722.315
Heim Tex351274025.315
Guerrero Jr. Tor391534825.314
Rizzo NYY421594927.308
Dubón Hou351454425.303
Ohtani LAA401554725.303
Rendon LAA301033119.301

Home Runs

Rooker, Oakland, 11; Robert Jr., Chicago, 11; Devers, Boston, 11; Judge, New York, 10; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 10; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 10; A.García, Texas, 10; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 10; 6 tied at 9.

Runs Batted In

A.García, Texas, 42; Devers, Boston, 38; Alvarez, Houston, 37; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 35; Semien, Texas, 34; Mullins, Baltimore, 32; Heim, Texas, 30; Rooker, Oakland, 29; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 29; Vaughn, Chicago, 29.

Pitching

McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 6-1; Cole, New York, 5-0; Kikuchi, Toronto, 5-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 5-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 5-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 5-2; Kirby, Seattle, 5-2; Bassitt, Toronto, 5-2; S.Gray, Minnesota, 4-0.

