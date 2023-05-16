THROUGH MAY 15
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Bichette Tor
|41
|173
|56
|26
|.324
|Y.Díaz TB
|39
|140
|45
|33
|.321
|Arozarena TB
|40
|150
|48
|27
|.320
|M.Chapman Tor
|40
|149
|47
|22
|.315
|Heim Tex
|35
|127
|40
|25
|.315
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|39
|153
|48
|25
|.314
|Rizzo NYY
|42
|159
|49
|27
|.308
|Dubón Hou
|35
|145
|44
|25
|.303
|Ohtani LAA
|40
|155
|47
|25
|.303
|Rendon LAA
|30
|103
|31
|19
|.301
Home Runs
Rooker, Oakland, 11; Robert Jr., Chicago, 11; Devers, Boston, 11; Judge, New York, 10; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 10; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 10; A.García, Texas, 10; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 10; 6 tied at 9.
Runs Batted In
A.García, Texas, 42; Devers, Boston, 38; Alvarez, Houston, 37; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 35; Semien, Texas, 34; Mullins, Baltimore, 32; Heim, Texas, 30; Rooker, Oakland, 29; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 29; Vaughn, Chicago, 29.
Pitching
McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 6-1; Cole, New York, 5-0; Kikuchi, Toronto, 5-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 5-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 5-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 5-2; Kirby, Seattle, 5-2; Bassitt, Toronto, 5-2; S.Gray, Minnesota, 4-0.
