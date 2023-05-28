THROUGH MAY 27

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Bichette Tor542317833.338
Y.Díaz TB451655437.327
Hays Bal481745627.322
Urshela LAA491765619.318
Rizzo NYY532046230.304
Arozarena TB521865635.301
Franco TB532116335.299
Semien Tex522156446.298
Yoshida Bos441725128.297
Greene Det501985829.293

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 15; A.García, Texas, 14; Devers, Boston, 13; Robert Jr., Chicago, 13; Alvarez, Houston, 12; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 12; Perez, Kansas City, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 12; 8 tied at 11.

Runs Batted In

A.García, Texas, 49; Alvarez, Houston, 46; Devers, Boston, 44; Semien, Texas, 43; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 39; Mullins, Baltimore, 39; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 38; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 37; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 37; Bichette, Toronto, 37.

Pitching

McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 8-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 7-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 7-1; Cole, New York, 6-0; M.Pérez, Texas, 6-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 6-2; Gibson, Baltimore, 6-3; 4 tied at 5-1.

