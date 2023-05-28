THROUGH MAY 27
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Bichette Tor
|54
|231
|78
|33
|.338
|Y.Díaz TB
|45
|165
|54
|37
|.327
|Hays Bal
|48
|174
|56
|27
|.322
|Urshela LAA
|49
|176
|56
|19
|.318
|Rizzo NYY
|53
|204
|62
|30
|.304
|Arozarena TB
|52
|186
|56
|35
|.301
|Franco TB
|53
|211
|63
|35
|.299
|Semien Tex
|52
|215
|64
|46
|.298
|Yoshida Bos
|44
|172
|51
|28
|.297
|Greene Det
|50
|198
|58
|29
|.293
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 15; A.García, Texas, 14; Devers, Boston, 13; Robert Jr., Chicago, 13; Alvarez, Houston, 12; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 12; Perez, Kansas City, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 12; 8 tied at 11.
Runs Batted In
A.García, Texas, 49; Alvarez, Houston, 46; Devers, Boston, 44; Semien, Texas, 43; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 39; Mullins, Baltimore, 39; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 38; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 37; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 37; Bichette, Toronto, 37.
Pitching
McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 8-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 7-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 7-1; Cole, New York, 6-0; M.Pérez, Texas, 6-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 6-2; Gibson, Baltimore, 6-3; 4 tied at 5-1.
