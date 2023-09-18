THROUGH SEPTEMBER 17
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Seager Tex
|107
|431
|144
|83
|.334
|Y.Díaz TB
|129
|501
|160
|89
|.319
|Ohtani LAA
|135
|497
|151
|102
|.304
|Bichette Tor
|123
|519
|157
|57
|.303
|Ju.Rodríguez Sea
|142
|606
|174
|95
|.287
|Yoshida Bos
|130
|501
|143
|69
|.285
|Tucker Hou
|145
|530
|150
|87
|.283
|Hays Bal
|133
|485
|137
|72
|.282
|Franco TB
|112
|442
|124
|65
|.281
|Turner Bos
|136
|524
|147
|84
|.281
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Robert Jr., Chicago, 36; A.García, Texas, 34; Devers, Boston, 33; Judge, New York, 32; Seager, Texas, 31; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 30; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 29; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 29; 3 tied at 28.
Runs Batted In
Tucker, Houston, 105; A.García, Texas, 100; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 99; Devers, Boston, 98; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 95; Bregman, Houston, 95; Turner, Boston, 94; Alvarez, Houston, 93; Seager, Texas, 92; 2 tied at 91.
Pitching
Eflin, Tampa Bay, 15-8; Bassitt, Toronto, 14-8; Gibson, Baltimore, 14-9; Cole, New York, 13-4; Gilbert, Seattle, 13-6; L.Castillo, Seattle, 13-7; Poche, Tampa Bay, 12-3; Kremer, Baltimore, 12-5; Bello, Boston, 12-9; F.Valdez, Houston, 12-10.
