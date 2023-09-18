THROUGH SEPTEMBER 17

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Seager Tex10743114483.334
Y.Díaz TB12950116089.319
Ohtani LAA135497151102.304
Bichette Tor12351915757.303
Ju.Rodríguez Sea14260617495.287
Yoshida Bos13050114369.285
Tucker Hou14553015087.283
Hays Bal13348513772.282
Franco TB11244212465.281
Turner Bos13652414784.281

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Robert Jr., Chicago, 36; A.García, Texas, 34; Devers, Boston, 33; Judge, New York, 32; Seager, Texas, 31; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 30; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 29; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 29; 3 tied at 28.

Runs Batted In

Tucker, Houston, 105; A.García, Texas, 100; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 99; Devers, Boston, 98; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 95; Bregman, Houston, 95; Turner, Boston, 94; Alvarez, Houston, 93; Seager, Texas, 92; 2 tied at 91.

Pitching

Eflin, Tampa Bay, 15-8; Bassitt, Toronto, 14-8; Gibson, Baltimore, 14-9; Cole, New York, 13-4; Gilbert, Seattle, 13-6; L.Castillo, Seattle, 13-7; Poche, Tampa Bay, 12-3; Kremer, Baltimore, 12-5; Bello, Boston, 12-9; F.Valdez, Houston, 12-10.

