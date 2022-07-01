THROUGH JUNE 30

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min692508543.340
Devers Bos742999856.328
Bogaerts Bos732738947.326
Kirk Tor672106739.319
Alvarez Hou672377549.316
France Sea702758732.316
J.Martinez Bos662598144.313
Giménez Cle642116526.308
Vaughn ChW562156625.307
Benintendi KC732758428.305

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 29; Alvarez, Houston, 23; Trout, Los Angeles, 23; Rizzo, New York, 21; Buxton, Minnesota, 20; Stanton, New York, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 18; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 17; Devers, Boston, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 63; Judge, New York, 59; Alvarez, Houston, 56; Stanton, New York, 52; Story, Boston, 52; Tucker, Houston, 51; Rizzo, New York, 51; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 49; A.García, Texas, 49; Trout, Los Angeles, 47.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 10-3; Taillon, New York, 9-1; Manoah, Toronto, 9-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 8-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 8-3; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 8-3; Pivetta, Boston, 8-5; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7-4; Wacha, Boston, 6-1.

