THROUGH APRIL 29

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Mia25893912.438
Acuña Jr. Atl271083823.352
T.Estrada SF251003519.350
Marsh Phi26822817.341
Nimmo NYM26943116.330
Hoerner ChC271193921.328
Castellanos Phi281083523.324
Stott Phi27118389.322
E.Díaz Col2579259.316
Reynolds Pit26993117.313

Home Runs

Muncy, Los Angeles, 11; Wisdom, Chicago, 10; Alonso, New York, 10; Tellez, Milwaukee, 8; Olson, Atlanta, 8; Bellinger, Chicago, 7; Outman, Los Angeles, 7; Albies, Atlanta, 7; 5 tied at 6.

Runs Batted In

Olson, Atlanta, 25; Alonso, New York, 25; Albies, Atlanta, 23; Muncy, Los Angeles, 22; Gorman, St. Louis, 22; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 22; Lindor, New York, 21; Bohm, Philadelphia, 21; 4 tied at 20.

Pitching

Kershaw, Los Angeles, 5-1; Steele, Chicago, 4-0; Gallen, Arizona, 4-1; Velasquez, Pittsburgh, 4-2; Keller, Pittsburgh, 3-0; Strider, Atlanta, 3-0; Puk, Miami, 3-0; 9 tied at 3-1.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you