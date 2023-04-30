THROUGH APRIL 29
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Mia
|25
|89
|39
|12
|.438
|Acuña Jr. Atl
|27
|108
|38
|23
|.352
|T.Estrada SF
|25
|100
|35
|19
|.350
|Marsh Phi
|26
|82
|28
|17
|.341
|Nimmo NYM
|26
|94
|31
|16
|.330
|Hoerner ChC
|27
|119
|39
|21
|.328
|Castellanos Phi
|28
|108
|35
|23
|.324
|Stott Phi
|27
|118
|38
|9
|.322
|E.Díaz Col
|25
|79
|25
|9
|.316
|Reynolds Pit
|26
|99
|31
|17
|.313
Home Runs
Muncy, Los Angeles, 11; Wisdom, Chicago, 10; Alonso, New York, 10; Tellez, Milwaukee, 8; Olson, Atlanta, 8; Bellinger, Chicago, 7; Outman, Los Angeles, 7; Albies, Atlanta, 7; 5 tied at 6.
Runs Batted In
Olson, Atlanta, 25; Alonso, New York, 25; Albies, Atlanta, 23; Muncy, Los Angeles, 22; Gorman, St. Louis, 22; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 22; Lindor, New York, 21; Bohm, Philadelphia, 21; 4 tied at 20.
Pitching
Kershaw, Los Angeles, 5-1; Steele, Chicago, 4-0; Gallen, Arizona, 4-1; Velasquez, Pittsburgh, 4-2; Keller, Pittsburgh, 3-0; Strider, Atlanta, 3-0; Puk, Miami, 3-0; 9 tied at 3-1.
