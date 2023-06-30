THROUGH JUNE 29
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Y.Díaz TB
|69
|264
|84
|53
|.318
|Bichette Tor
|82
|348
|110
|42
|.316
|Hays Bal
|74
|275
|87
|42
|.316
|Ohtani LAA
|81
|314
|97
|58
|.309
|Verdugo Bos
|75
|299
|90
|52
|.301
|Yoshida Bos
|72
|276
|83
|41
|.301
|J.Naylor Cle
|72
|267
|79
|29
|.296
|J.Ramírez Cle
|77
|302
|89
|50
|.295
|Taveras Tex
|68
|243
|71
|39
|.292
|Merrifield Tor
|75
|273
|78
|32
|.286
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 29; Robert Jr., Chicago, 23; A.García, Texas, 20; Judge, New York, 19; Devers, Boston, 19; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Burger, Chicago, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 17; Jung, Texas, 17; 3 tied at 15.
Runs Batted In
A.García, Texas, 66; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 66; Devers, Boston, 61; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 58; Heim, Texas, 56; Alvarez, Houston, 55; Semien, Texas, 55; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 54; Bregman, Houston, 53; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 52.
Pitching
McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 9-3; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 9-3; Cole, New York, 8-1; Kremer, Baltimore, 8-3; Bassitt, Toronto, 8-5; Gibson, Baltimore, 8-5; Ryan, Minnesota, 8-5; Berríos, Toronto, 8-6; 2 tied at 7-1.
