THROUGH JUNE 29

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Y.Díaz TB692648453.318
Bichette Tor8234811042.316
Hays Bal742758742.316
Ohtani LAA813149758.309
Verdugo Bos752999052.301
Yoshida Bos722768341.301
J.Naylor Cle722677929.296
J.Ramírez Cle773028950.295
Taveras Tex682437139.292
Merrifield Tor752737832.286

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 29; Robert Jr., Chicago, 23; A.García, Texas, 20; Judge, New York, 19; Devers, Boston, 19; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Burger, Chicago, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 17; Jung, Texas, 17; 3 tied at 15.

Runs Batted In

A.García, Texas, 66; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 66; Devers, Boston, 61; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 58; Heim, Texas, 56; Alvarez, Houston, 55; Semien, Texas, 55; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 54; Bregman, Houston, 53; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 52.

Pitching

McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 9-3; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 9-3; Cole, New York, 8-1; Kremer, Baltimore, 8-3; Bassitt, Toronto, 8-5; Gibson, Baltimore, 8-5; Ryan, Minnesota, 8-5; Berríos, Toronto, 8-6; 2 tied at 7-1.

