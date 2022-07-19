THROUGH JULY 18

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Goldschmidt StL9033911264.330
Freeman LAD9035511460.321
Bell Was9334110649.311
Hoerner ChC772748429.307
T.Turner LAD9036311154.306
M.Machado SD833149556.303
Iglesias Col772828529.301
McNeil NYM812808438.300
Cron Col9034610355.298
S.Marte NYM773129252.295

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 29; Riley, Atlanta, 27; Alonso, New York, 24; C.Walker, Arizona, 22; Cron, Colorado, 21; Betts, Los Angeles, 20; Soto, Washington, 20; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 20; Adames, Milwaukee, 19; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 19.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 78; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 70; Cron, Colorado, 69; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 68; Lindor, New York, 66; Riley, Atlanta, 61; Olson, Atlanta, 60; Arenado, St. Louis, 59; Freeman, Los Angeles, 59; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 58.

Pitching

Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 11-0; Wright, Atlanta, 11-4; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 10-1; Fried, Atlanta, 10-3; Carrasco, New York, 10-4; Webb, San Francisco, 9-3; Alcantara, Miami, 9-4; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 9-5; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-2; Darvish, San Diego, 8-4.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

