THROUGH APRIL 12

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Choi TB51383.615
Franco TB520115.550
Kwan Cle619107.526
O.Miller Cle621118.524
Ramírez Cle625125.480
Meadows Det51785.471
Benintendi KC51772.412
Springer Tor52295.409
Bregman Hou51874.389
Santander Bal51351.385

Home Runs

Buxton, Minnesota, 3; Mercado, Cleveland, 3; Ramírez, Cleveland, 3; 14 tied at 2.

Runs Batted In

Ramírez, Cleveland, 14; Mercado, Cleveland, 9; Brown, Oakland, 8; Vaughn, Chicago, 6; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 6; Rizzo, New York, 6; Bregman, Houston, 6; Mullins, Baltimore, 6; O.Miller, Cleveland, 6; 8 tied at 5.

Pitching

25 tied at 1-0.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

