THROUGH APRIL 12
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Choi TB
|5
|13
|8
|3
|.615
|Franco TB
|5
|20
|11
|5
|.550
|Kwan Cle
|6
|19
|10
|7
|.526
|O.Miller Cle
|6
|21
|11
|8
|.524
|Ramírez Cle
|6
|25
|12
|5
|.480
|Meadows Det
|5
|17
|8
|5
|.471
|Benintendi KC
|5
|17
|7
|2
|.412
|Springer Tor
|5
|22
|9
|5
|.409
|Bregman Hou
|5
|18
|7
|4
|.389
|Santander Bal
|5
|13
|5
|1
|.385
Home Runs
Buxton, Minnesota, 3; Mercado, Cleveland, 3; Ramírez, Cleveland, 3; 14 tied at 2.
Runs Batted In
Ramírez, Cleveland, 14; Mercado, Cleveland, 9; Brown, Oakland, 8; Vaughn, Chicago, 6; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 6; Rizzo, New York, 6; Bregman, Houston, 6; Mullins, Baltimore, 6; O.Miller, Cleveland, 6; 8 tied at 5.
Pitching
25 tied at 1-0.
