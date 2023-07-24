THROUGH JULY 23

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Y.Díaz TB8532510360.317
Yoshida Bos8734010752.315
Bichette Tor9942213047.308
J.Naylor Cle8933310240.306
Ohtani LAA9837111275.302
Tucker Hou9936010956.303
Hays Bal893289647.293
Merrifield Tor913309642.291
J.Ramírez Cle9637910961.288
Benintendi ChW9435510249.287

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 36; Robert Jr., Chicago, 28; Devers, Boston, 24; A.García, Texas, 24; Burger, Chicago, 21; Siri, Tampa Bay, 20; Judge, New York, 19; Jung, Texas, 19; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 18; Trout, Los Angeles, 18.

Runs Batted In

A.García, Texas, 80; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 77; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 76; Devers, Boston, 74; Heim, Texas, 69; Tucker, Houston, 68; Turner, Boston, 64; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 64; Bregman, Houston, 63; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 62.

Pitching

McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 11-5; Kremer, Baltimore, 10-4; Bassitt, Toronto, 10-5; Cole, New York, 9-2; Gibson, Baltimore, 9-6; Ryan, Minnesota, 9-6; Kirby, Seattle, 9-8; 2 tied at 8-3.

