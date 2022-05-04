THROUGH MAY 3
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|J.Crawford Sea
|25
|88
|32
|14
|.364
|Bogaerts Bos
|23
|87
|31
|15
|.356
|Benintendi KC
|23
|82
|29
|8
|.354
|France Sea
|25
|99
|33
|12
|.333
|Ramírez Cle
|23
|85
|28
|14
|.329
|Anderson ChW
|20
|79
|26
|14
|.329
|Trout LAA
|21
|72
|23
|17
|.319
|Neuse Oak
|23
|80
|25
|9
|.313
|Kiner-Falefa NYY
|22
|74
|23
|15
|.311
|Margot TB
|20
|72
|22
|6
|.306
Home Runs
Rizzo, New York, 9; Judge, New York, 9; Alvarez, Houston, 8; Buxton, Minnesota, 7; Ramírez, Cleveland, 7; Trout, Los Angeles, 6; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 6; Springer, Toronto, 6; 6 tied at 5.
Runs Batted In
Ramírez, Cleveland, 28; Rizzo, New York, 21; France, Seattle, 21; Judge, New York, 19; A.García, Texas, 18; Bregman, Houston, 16; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 16; Stanton, New York, 16; 4 tied at 15.
Pitching
Manoah, Toronto, 4-0; Gilbert, Seattle, 4-0; Cimber, Toronto, 4-1; Wacha, Boston, 3-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 3-0; Burke, Texas, 3-0; R.López, Chicago, 3-0; 5 tied at 3-1.
