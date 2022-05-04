THROUGH MAY 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
J.Crawford Sea25883214.364
Bogaerts Bos23873115.356
Benintendi KC2382298.354
France Sea25993312.333
Ramírez Cle23852814.329
Anderson ChW20792614.329
Trout LAA21722317.319
Neuse Oak2380259.313
Kiner-Falefa NYY22742315.311
Margot TB2072226.306

Home Runs

Rizzo, New York, 9; Judge, New York, 9; Alvarez, Houston, 8; Buxton, Minnesota, 7; Ramírez, Cleveland, 7; Trout, Los Angeles, 6; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 6; Springer, Toronto, 6; 6 tied at 5.

Runs Batted In

Ramírez, Cleveland, 28; Rizzo, New York, 21; France, Seattle, 21; Judge, New York, 19; A.García, Texas, 18; Bregman, Houston, 16; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 16; Stanton, New York, 16; 4 tied at 15.

Pitching

Manoah, Toronto, 4-0; Gilbert, Seattle, 4-0; Cimber, Toronto, 4-1; Wacha, Boston, 3-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 3-0; Burke, Texas, 3-0; R.López, Chicago, 3-0; 5 tied at 3-1.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you