THROUGH AUGUST 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Goldschmidt StL9636512069.329
Freeman LAD10239913172.328
Iglesias Col8832310038.310
T.Turner LAD10241412862.309
Bell Was10337511352.301
S.Marte NYM8534610458.301
Riley Atl10139611961.301
Bohm Phi9435410651.299
McNeil NYM893129342.298
Swanson Atl10339511768.296

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 33; Riley, Atlanta, 29; Alonso, New York, 27; C.Walker, Arizona, 24; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 24; Betts, Los Angeles, 23; Cron, Colorado, 22; Soto, San Diego, 21; Olson, Atlanta, 21; 4 tied at 20.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 86; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 78; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 75; Lindor, New York, 73; Cron, Colorado, 72; Riley, Atlanta, 68; Freeman, Los Angeles, 68; Olson, Atlanta, 67; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 66; Tellez, Milwaukee, 65.

Pitching

Wright, Atlanta, 13-4; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 12-1; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 11-1; Carrasco, New York, 11-4; Fried, Atlanta, 10-3; Darvish, San Diego, 10-4; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 10-5; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 10-6; T.Walker, New York, 9-2; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 9-3.

