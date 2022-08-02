THROUGH AUGUST 1
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Goldschmidt StL
|96
|365
|120
|69
|.329
|Freeman LAD
|102
|399
|131
|72
|.328
|Iglesias Col
|88
|323
|100
|38
|.310
|T.Turner LAD
|102
|414
|128
|62
|.309
|Bell Was
|103
|375
|113
|52
|.301
|S.Marte NYM
|85
|346
|104
|58
|.301
|Riley Atl
|101
|396
|119
|61
|.301
|Bohm Phi
|94
|354
|106
|51
|.299
|McNeil NYM
|89
|312
|93
|42
|.298
|Swanson Atl
|103
|395
|117
|68
|.296
Home Runs
Schwarber, Philadelphia, 33; Riley, Atlanta, 29; Alonso, New York, 27; C.Walker, Arizona, 24; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 24; Betts, Los Angeles, 23; Cron, Colorado, 22; Soto, San Diego, 21; Olson, Atlanta, 21; 4 tied at 20.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 86; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 78; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 75; Lindor, New York, 73; Cron, Colorado, 72; Riley, Atlanta, 68; Freeman, Los Angeles, 68; Olson, Atlanta, 67; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 66; Tellez, Milwaukee, 65.
Pitching
Wright, Atlanta, 13-4; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 12-1; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 11-1; Carrasco, New York, 11-4; Fried, Atlanta, 10-3; Darvish, San Diego, 10-4; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 10-5; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 10-6; T.Walker, New York, 9-2; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 9-3.
