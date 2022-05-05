THROUGH MAY 4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Ward LAA19682518.368
J.Crawford Sea25883214.364
Bogaerts Bos25963416.354
Benintendi KC2382298.354
France Sea25993312.333
Ramírez Cle24882814.318
Trout LAA22762419.316
Anderson ChW21832614.313
Neuse Oak2380259.313
Margot TB2072226.306

Home Runs

Rizzo, New York, 9; Judge, New York, 9; Alvarez, Houston, 8; Buxton, Minnesota, 7; Ramírez, Cleveland, 7; Ward, Los Angeles, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 6; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 6; Springer, Toronto, 6; 6 tied at 5.

Runs Batted In

Ramírez, Cleveland, 29; Rizzo, New York, 21; France, Seattle, 21; Judge, New York, 19; Walsh, Los Angeles, 18; A.García, Texas, 18; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 17; Marsh, Los Angeles, 16; Bregman, Houston, 16; Stanton, New York, 16.

Pitching

Manoah, Toronto, 4-0; Gilbert, Seattle, 4-0; Cimber, Toronto, 4-1; Wacha, Boston, 3-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 3-0; Burke, Texas, 3-0; J.Barnes, Detroit, 3-0; R.López, Chicago, 3-0; 4 tied at 3-1.

