THROUGH MARCH 31
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Swanson ChC
|2
|8
|6
|1
|.750
|Cron Col
|2
|7
|5
|2
|.714
|Arraez Mia
|3
|12
|7
|1
|.583
|W.Smith LAD
|2
|7
|4
|1
|.571
|Realmuto Phi
|2
|7
|4
|2
|.571
|Kim SD
|2
|7
|4
|1
|.571
|Bogaerts SD
|2
|7
|4
|1
|.571
|S.Marte NYM
|3
|9
|5
|1
|.556
|Blackmon Col
|2
|9
|5
|3
|.556
|d'Arnaud Atl
|2
|9
|5
|2
|.556
Home Runs
Cron, Colorado, 2; Olson, Atlanta, 2; 23 tied at 1.
Runs Batted In
Cron, Colorado, 5; W.Smith, Los Angeles, 4; Fraley, Cincinnati, 3; O.Cruz, Pittsburgh, 3; Bohm, Philadelphia, 3; Crawford, San Francisco, 3; Olson, Atlanta, 3; Arenado, St. Louis, 3; Nimmo, New York, 3; 16 tied at 2.
Pitching
15 tied at 1-0.
