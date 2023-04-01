THROUGH MARCH 31

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Swanson ChC2861.750
Cron Col2752.714
Arraez Mia31271.583
W.Smith LAD2741.571
Realmuto Phi2742.571
Kim SD2741.571
Bogaerts SD2741.571
S.Marte NYM3951.556
Blackmon Col2953.556
d'Arnaud Atl2952.556

Home Runs

Cron, Colorado, 2; Olson, Atlanta, 2; 23 tied at 1.

Runs Batted In

Cron, Colorado, 5; W.Smith, Los Angeles, 4; Fraley, Cincinnati, 3; O.Cruz, Pittsburgh, 3; Bohm, Philadelphia, 3; Crawford, San Francisco, 3; Olson, Atlanta, 3; Arenado, St. Louis, 3; Nimmo, New York, 3; 16 tied at 2.

Pitching

15 tied at 1-0.

