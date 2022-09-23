THROUGH SEPTEMBER 22

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Judge NYY146539170125.315
Bogaerts Bos14052316483.314
Arraez Min13752016281.312
J.Abreu ChW14957417684.307
N.Lowe Tex14555216969.306
Benintendi NYY12646114054.304
Giménez Cle13846113963.302
Alvarez Hou12643913291.301
Altuve Hou13249914892.297
Kwan Cle13752315582.296

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 60; Alvarez, Houston, 37; Trout, Los Angeles, 36; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Seager, Texas, 32; Rizzo, New York, 31; Suárez, Seattle, 31; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 30; Tucker, Houston, 29; 3 tied at 28.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 128; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 117; Tucker, Houston, 102; A.García, Texas, 95; Alvarez, Houston, 94; Bichette, Toronto, 91; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 90; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 89; Bregman, Houston, 88; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 87.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 17-4; F.Valdez, Houston, 16-5; Manoah, Toronto, 14-7; Cease, Chicago, 14-7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 14-8; Quantrill, Cleveland, 13-5; Taillon, New York, 13-5; Gilbert, Seattle, 13-6; Urquidy, Houston, 13-8; L.Garcia, Houston, 13-8.

