THROUGH SEPTEMBER 22
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Judge NYY
|146
|539
|170
|125
|.315
|Bogaerts Bos
|140
|523
|164
|83
|.314
|Arraez Min
|137
|520
|162
|81
|.312
|J.Abreu ChW
|149
|574
|176
|84
|.307
|N.Lowe Tex
|145
|552
|169
|69
|.306
|Benintendi NYY
|126
|461
|140
|54
|.304
|Giménez Cle
|138
|461
|139
|63
|.302
|Alvarez Hou
|126
|439
|132
|91
|.301
|Altuve Hou
|132
|499
|148
|92
|.297
|Kwan Cle
|137
|523
|155
|82
|.296
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 60; Alvarez, Houston, 37; Trout, Los Angeles, 36; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Seager, Texas, 32; Rizzo, New York, 31; Suárez, Seattle, 31; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 30; Tucker, Houston, 29; 3 tied at 28.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 128; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 117; Tucker, Houston, 102; A.García, Texas, 95; Alvarez, Houston, 94; Bichette, Toronto, 91; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 90; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 89; Bregman, Houston, 88; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 87.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 17-4; F.Valdez, Houston, 16-5; Manoah, Toronto, 14-7; Cease, Chicago, 14-7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 14-8; Quantrill, Cleveland, 13-5; Taillon, New York, 13-5; Gilbert, Seattle, 13-6; Urquidy, Houston, 13-8; L.Garcia, Houston, 13-8.
