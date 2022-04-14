THROUGH APRIL 13
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Choi TB
|6
|16
|9
|4
|.563
|Kwan Cle
|6
|19
|10
|7
|.526
|O.Miller Cle
|6
|21
|11
|8
|.524
|Ramírez Cle
|6
|25
|12
|5
|.480
|Meadows Det
|6
|21
|10
|5
|.476
|J.Crawford Sea
|7
|24
|10
|3
|.417
|Santander Bal
|6
|15
|6
|1
|.400
|Benintendi KC
|6
|21
|8
|2
|.381
|Franco TB
|7
|29
|11
|5
|.379
|Straw Cle
|6
|25
|9
|9
|.360
Home Runs
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 4; Buxton, Minnesota, 3; Rizzo, New York, 3; Mercado, Cleveland, 3; Ramírez, Cleveland, 3; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 3; Haniger, Seattle, 3; 15 tied at 2.
Runs Batted In
Ramírez, Cleveland, 14; Mercado, Cleveland, 9; Heim, Texas, 8; Brown, Oakland, 8; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 8; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 7; Bregman, Houston, 7; Rizzo, New York, 7; Haniger, Seattle, 7; 8 tied at 6.
Pitching
Cimber, Toronto, 2-0; 22 tied at 1-0.
