THROUGH APRIL 13

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Choi TB61694.563
Kwan Cle619107.526
O.Miller Cle621118.524
Ramírez Cle625125.480
Meadows Det621105.476
J.Crawford Sea724103.417
Santander Bal61561.400
Benintendi KC62182.381
Franco TB729115.379
Straw Cle62599.360

Home Runs

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 4; Buxton, Minnesota, 3; Rizzo, New York, 3; Mercado, Cleveland, 3; Ramírez, Cleveland, 3; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 3; Haniger, Seattle, 3; 15 tied at 2.

Runs Batted In

Ramírez, Cleveland, 14; Mercado, Cleveland, 9; Heim, Texas, 8; Brown, Oakland, 8; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 8; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 7; Bregman, Houston, 7; Rizzo, New York, 7; Haniger, Seattle, 7; 8 tied at 6.

Pitching

Cimber, Toronto, 2-0; 22 tied at 1-0.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you